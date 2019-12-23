Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2019 -- Acute Renal Failure Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total incident population of Acute Renal Failure (ARF) in seven major markets was 1,525,342 in 2017.

2. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest ARF diagnosed discharge cases with 82,902 cases followed by France and the United Kingdom, with diagnosed discharge cases of 67,282 and 66,196 respectively in 2017.

3. Acute Renal Failure related hospitalization is less in Japan in comparison to other 7MM and reported incidence is 44,497 cases in 2017.

Key benefits of the report



1. Acute Renal Failure market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Acute Renal Failure epidemiology and Acute Renal Failure market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Acute Renal Failure market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Acute Renal Failure market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Acute Renal Failure market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Acute Renal Failure market.



"Acute Renal Failure is common, especially among the elderly. It has been estimated that it occurs during two– seven per cent of all hospital admissions and at even higher rates in elderly patients."



Presently, there are no targeted pharmacotherapies recommended for Acute Renal Failure treatment. At present, the therapeutic Acute Renal Failure market size in the United States is reported by the use of Renal Replacement Therapy (RRT) and off-label drugs. These drugs include various classes like ACE inhibitors, Angiotensin II-Receptor Blockers (ARBs), Diuretics and Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs).

Management of Acute Renal Failure involves fluid resuscitation, avoidance of nephrotoxic medications and contrast media exposure, and correction of electrolyte imbalances. In the initial period, maintenance of volume homeostasis and correction of biochemical abnormalities remain the primary goals of treatment and may include the following measures: correction of fluid overload with furosemide, correction of severe acidosis with bicarbonate administration, which can be necessary as a bridge to dialysis, correction of hyperkalemia and correction of hematologic abnormalities (e.g., anaemia, uremic platelet dysfunction) with measures such as transfusions and administration of desmopressin or estrogens. Hence, if the patient does not respond to furosemide and remains oliguric, the electrolyte or fluid problems can only get worse or even minor electrolyte abnormalities in oliguria indicate the need for dialysis.

It is anticipated that new technology, including biomarkers and real-time measurement of glomerular filtration rate, allow the earlier identification of patients with Acute Renal Failure, while a greater understanding of the pathogenesis of Acute Renal Failure will lead to the identification of new therapeutic targets in the future. Therefore, Acute Renal Failure market will fuel during the forecasted period of 2019–2028.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Acute Renal Failure treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. BB3

2. QPI1002

3. recAP

4. SBI-101

5. Reltecimod

And many others



The key players in Acute Renal Failure market are:

1. Angion Biomedica

2. Quark Pharmaceutical

3. AM Pharma

4. Sentien Biotechnologies

5. Ato Bio

And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2 The Report Insights

3. Acute Renal Failure Market Overview at a Glance

4. Acute Renal Failure Disease Background and Overview

5. Acute Renal Failure Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. United States

7. EU5

7.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2. Germany

7.3. France

7.4. Italy

7.5. Spain

7.6. United Kingdom

8. Japan

9. Acute Renal Failure Treatment and Prevention

10. Unmet Needs

11. Emerging Therapies - Key cross competition

12. Acute Renal Failure Emerging Therapies

12.1. EA-230: Exponential Biotherapies

12.2. BB3: Angion Biomedica

12.3. QPI-1002: Quark Pharmaceuticals

12.4. recAP: AM Pharma

12.5. Reltecimod: AtoxBio

13. Acute Renal Failure 7 Major Market Analysis

14. United States Market Outlook

14.1. United States Market Size

15. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

15.1. Germany Market Size

15.2. France Market size

15.3. Italy Market Size

15.4. Spain Market Size

15.5. United Kingdom Market size

16. Japan: Market Outlook

16.1. Japan Market Size

17. Trends in the Cost of Therapies in Acute Renal Failure

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. DelveInsight Capabilities

21. Appendix

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight



