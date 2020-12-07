Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market To Reach USD 934.8 Million By 2027
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2020 -- The Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market size is forecast to reach USD 990.88 Million from USD 618.82 Million in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 6% through 2027.
ARDS (Acute respiratory distress syndrome) is a rapidly progressive disease that is observed in critically ill patients. The main complication in acute respiratory distress syndrome is that huge amounts of fluid leaks into the lungs, making the breathing process difficult or impossible. Despite advances in the management of Acute Lung Injury and a better understanding of the pathophysiology, it is still associated with high mortality. The World Health Organization estimated that over 3 million people are affected by acute respiratory distress syndrome globally. One of the key factors contributing to rising cases of ARDS is air pollution, which is caused due to emissions by vehicles. The harmful gases emitted in the environment are inhaled by the individuals, which lead to several medical conditions. With the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders and increasing air pollution and, the acute respiratory distress syndrome market size is expected to witness major expansion over the analysis period.
In the end-use landscape, the hospital segment is likely to dominate the Acute respiratory distress syndrome market with the largest share due to substantial patient footfall and favorable reimbursement policies in developed countries. Moreover, the clinic segment is expected to witness profitable growth in the analysis period due to increasing respiratory disorder cases.
In the regional landscape, the market for acute respiratory distress syndrome is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% in the APAC region, followed by North America and Europe, with a CAGR of 4.8% and 5.7%, respectively. The Asia Pacific region accounted for the third-largest market share in 2018 due to the high consumption of monitoring, diagnostic, and therapeutic devices in the region. The region is estimated to contribute significantly to the acute respiratory distress syndrome market revenue share over the forecast period due to increased incidence of lung injury, brain damage, and car accidents. Moreover, countries like China, Japan, India, and Korea will be major revenue contributors in the coming years due to the growing end-segment and sales channel industries.
North America acute respiratory distress syndrome is likely to gain major traction due to a rise in cases of brain & lung injury and advancement in the field of acute injury management in the U.S.
Prominent players in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market:
GE Healthcare
Faron Pharmaceuticals
Hamilton Medical AG
BioMarck Pharmaceuticals
Smiths Medical
Athersys
GlaxoSmithKline
BPL Technologies
Altor Bioscience
Mondobiotech
Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market: Segmentation
For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global acute respiratory distress syndrome market based on device type, injury type, severity, treatment, sales channel, end user and region.
Device Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)
Monitoring Devices
Diagnostic Devices
Blood Gas Analyzers
Pulse Oximeters
Spirometers
Capnography Devices
Other Diagnostic Devices
Therapeutic Devices
Mechanical Ventilators
Invasive And Non-invasive Ventilators
Drug Delivery Devices
Nebulizers
Humidifiers
PAP
Other Therapeutic Devices
Injury Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)
Brain Injury
Lung Injury
Severity (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)
Mild
Moderate
Severe
Treatment (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)
Fibro Proliferate
Exudative Stage
Resolution Stage
Recovery Stage
Sales Channel (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)
Direct Sales
Channel Sales
End User (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Service Centers
Other End Users
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)
North America
U.S
Canada
Europe
Germany
Italy
U.K
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
