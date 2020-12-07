New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2020 -- The Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market size is forecast to reach USD 990.88 Million from USD 618.82 Million in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 6% through 2027.



ARDS (Acute respiratory distress syndrome) is a rapidly progressive disease that is observed in critically ill patients. The main complication in acute respiratory distress syndrome is that huge amounts of fluid leaks into the lungs, making the breathing process difficult or impossible. Despite advances in the management of Acute Lung Injury and a better understanding of the pathophysiology, it is still associated with high mortality. The World Health Organization estimated that over 3 million people are affected by acute respiratory distress syndrome globally. One of the key factors contributing to rising cases of ARDS is air pollution, which is caused due to emissions by vehicles. The harmful gases emitted in the environment are inhaled by the individuals, which lead to several medical conditions. With the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders and increasing air pollution and, the acute respiratory distress syndrome market size is expected to witness major expansion over the analysis period.



To get a sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2089



In the end-use landscape, the hospital segment is likely to dominate the Acute respiratory distress syndrome market with the largest share due to substantial patient footfall and favorable reimbursement policies in developed countries. Moreover, the clinic segment is expected to witness profitable growth in the analysis period due to increasing respiratory disorder cases.



In the regional landscape, the market for acute respiratory distress syndrome is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% in the APAC region, followed by North America and Europe, with a CAGR of 4.8% and 5.7%, respectively. The Asia Pacific region accounted for the third-largest market share in 2018 due to the high consumption of monitoring, diagnostic, and therapeutic devices in the region. The region is estimated to contribute significantly to the acute respiratory distress syndrome market revenue share over the forecast period due to increased incidence of lung injury, brain damage, and car accidents. Moreover, countries like China, Japan, India, and Korea will be major revenue contributors in the coming years due to the growing end-segment and sales channel industries.



North America acute respiratory distress syndrome is likely to gain major traction due to a rise in cases of brain & lung injury and advancement in the field of acute injury management in the U.S.



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/acute-respiratory-distress-syndrome-ards-market



Prominent players in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market:



GE Healthcare

Faron Pharmaceuticals

Hamilton Medical AG

BioMarck Pharmaceuticals

Smiths Medical

Athersys

GlaxoSmithKline

BPL Technologies

Altor Bioscience

Mondobiotech



Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market: Segmentation



For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global acute respiratory distress syndrome market based on device type, injury type, severity, treatment, sales channel, end user and region.



Device Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



Monitoring Devices

Diagnostic Devices

Blood Gas Analyzers

Pulse Oximeters

Spirometers

Capnography Devices

Other Diagnostic Devices

Therapeutic Devices

Mechanical Ventilators

Invasive And Non-invasive Ventilators

Drug Delivery Devices

Nebulizers

Humidifiers

PAP

Other Therapeutic Devices



Injury Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



Brain Injury

Lung Injury



Severity (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



Mild

Moderate

Severe



Treatment (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



Fibro Proliferate

Exudative Stage

Resolution Stage

Recovery Stage



Sales Channel (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



Direct Sales

Channel Sales



End User (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Service Centers

Other End Users



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



North America

U.S

Canada

Europe



Germany

Italy

U.K

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2089



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com