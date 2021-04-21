New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- The Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market size was valued at USD 618.82 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 990.88 Million by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% through the forecast period. Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a type of respiratory failure, which is a form of lung inflammation. Due to which there is a problem with the proper delivery of the oxygen to the different body organs, which at the end impact the appropriate functioning of the parts. Various causes are included with the ARDS, such as sepsis, trauma, pneumonia, and others. The primary treatment for the ARDS involves mechanical ventilation, which is delivered through a rigid tube that enters the oral cavity and is secured in the airway.



According to a survey done by the World Health Organization (WHO), it is seen that more than 3 million people are effects due to acute respiratory distress syndrome. It can affect people of all ages. The main reason for the ARDS is air pollution, which is caused due to the emission by the vehicles. The harmful gases emitted are inhaled by the people thus leading to several problems.



Different strategic initiatives have been undertaken by the various players in the ARDS industry. For instance, on December 2018, Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. a biopharmaceutical company merged with CVie Therapeutics and launched AEROSURF, a combination drug/device product which is used to treat respiratory distress syndrome.



The Asia Pacific region is the highest-growing region from a geographical perspective in the acute respiratory distress syndrome market. Thus, the advancement in the healthcare sector is expected to propel the market growth. China, India, and Japan are driving the growth of the acute respiratory distress syndrome market in the Asia-pacific region with growth in the lung injury and brain damage due to the rise in the car accidents in this region.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The market for acute respiratory distress syndrome is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% in the Asia-Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 4.8% and 5.7% CAGR, respectively. Increasing chronic diseases and the rise in air pollution are the key factors to accelerate market growth during the forecast period across all regions.

As of 2018, the therapeutic device segment was valued at USD 291.9 Million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Increasing preference for gastrointestinal bleeding and pulmonary fibrosis has been one of the reasons for the growth of the acute respiratory distress syndrome market.

Due to the ARDS, various complications related to the brain and lung are noticed. Neurological hypoxic brain damage is also one of the injury types, which is reported for acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome is Fibro Proliferate, resolution stage, recovery stage, and many more.

The Asia-Pacific is the largest region for the acute respiratory distress syndrome market due to the significant contribution from countries like China, Japan, India, and Korea due to the growing end-segment and sales channel industries.

Asia Pacific region is accounted for the third largest market share in 2017, due to consumption in well establishes and end-user segment industries.

Among the region, North America has the largest market share. The primary driver for the acute respiratory distress syndrome market in North America is the growing brain injury, thus owing to the increase in injury type segment for the ARDS market.

Key participants include Faron Pharmaceuticals, BioMarck Pharmaceuticals, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical AG, Smiths Medical, Athersys, GlaxoSmithKline, Altor Bioscience, and Mondobiotech.



For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the acute respiratory distress syndrome market based on device type, injury type, severity, treatment, sales channel, end user and region.



Device Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2027)



Monitoring Devices

Diagnostic Devices

Blood Gas Analyzers

Pulse Oximeters

Spirometers

Capnography Devices

Other Diagnostic Devices

Therapeutic Devices

Mechanical Ventilators

Invasive And Non-invasive Ventilators

Drug Delivery Devices

Nebulizers

Humidifiers

PAP

Other Therapeutic Devices



Injury Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2027)



Brain Injury

Lung Injury



Severity (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2027)



Mild

Moderate

Severe



Treatment (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2027)



Fibro Proliferate

Exudative Stage

Resolution Stage

Recovery Stage



Sales Channel (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2027)



Direct Sales

Channel Sales



End User (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2027)



Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Service Centers

Other End Users



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Pharmaceutical Industry Outlook



………….



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape



12.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers



12.2. Mergers & Acquisitions



12.3. Market positioning



12.4. Strategy Benchmarking



12.5. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 13. Company Profiles



13.1. Faron Pharmaceuticals



13.1.1. Company Overview



13.1.2. Financial Performance



13.1.3. Product Insights



13.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



13.2. BioMarck Pharmaceuticals



13.2.1. Company Overview



13.2.2. Financial Performance



13.2.3. Product Insights



13.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



13.3. GE Healthcare,



13.3.1. Company Overview



13.3.2. Financial Performance



13.3.3. Product Insights



13.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



13.4. Hamilton Medical AG,



13.4.1. Company Overview



13.4.2. Financial Performance



13.4.3. Product Insights



13.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



13.5. Smiths Medical



13.5.1. Company Overview



13.5.2. Financial Performance



13.5.3. Product Insights



13.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market and its competitive landscape.



