(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



Some of the key facts of the report

1. There were total 815,490 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome incident cases in the 7MM in 2017.

2. The United States accounts for the highest ARDS incident cases with 497,947 cases in 2017, followed by EU5 and Japan

3. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest incident population of ARDS with 148,302 cases, followed by Italy, which had the incident population of 44,700 in 2017. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest incident population of 20,839 in 2017.



Key benefits of the report



1. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the ARDS epidemiology and ARDS market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. ARDS market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. ARDS market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market.



"The overall incidence of moderate ARDS was maximum in the US with 232,044 cases in 2017, followed by mild and severe and is subjected to increase rapidly in the coming years."



Among the seven major markets, the United States has reported maximum incident cases of ARDS. The therapeutic market of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome in the seven major markets was USD 787 Million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow during the study period (2017-2028).



The United States held the highest ARDS market share with USD 490.75 million in 2017. Among EU5 countries, Germany has the largest ARDS market size, with USD 136.41 million in 2017, while Spain has the smallest market size with USD 19.17 million in 2027. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome is mainly supportive, which includes invasive mechanical ventilation with lung protective strategies. However, long-term intubation may carry a high rate of complications, including ventilator-associated pneumonia, delirium and critical illness myopathy and neuropathy. Noninvasive ventilation (NIV) and the application of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) is contemplated in mild ARDS. However, its use in acute hypoxemic respiratory failure remains controversial and the choice of the interface device is still debated.



Because people with the disease are less able to fight lung infections, they may develop bacterial pneumonia during the illness. Antibiotics are given to fight infection. Also, supportive treatment, such as intravenous fluid or food, may be required. Further, the use of adjunctive treatments in ARDS patients on day 1 or 2 was relatively low but increased with ARDS severity. Continuous neuromuscular blocking agents, high-dose steroids, and recruitment manoeuvres are the most frequently used adjuncts.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Traumakine

2. BIO-11006

3. Ulinastatin

4. IC14

5. MultiStem

And many others



The key players in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market are:

1. Faron Pharmaceuticals

2. Implicit Bioscience

3. Techpool Bio-Pharma

4. BioMarck Pharmaceuticals

5. Athersys

6. Apeptico Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH

7. Savara

8. Cynata Therapeutics

And many others



Table of contents



1. Key Insights

2. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

3. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

4. ARDS Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Total ARDS Incident Population in 7MM

6. United States Epidemiology

7. EU5 Epidemiology

7.1.1.Germany Epidemiology

7.1.2.France Epidemiology

7.1.3.Italy Epidemiology

7.1.4.Spain Epidemiology

7.1.5.United Kingdom Epidemiology

8. Japan Epidemiology

9. ARDS Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

10. Unmet Needs

11. Off-Label Therapies for ARDS

11.1. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents (NMBAs)

11.2. Inhaled Vasodilators

11.3. Corticosteroids

12. ARDS Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross Competition

12.2. Interferon beta-1a: Faron Pharmaceuticals

12.3. Bio-11006: BioMarck Pharmaceuticals

12.4. Ulinastatin: Techpool Bio-Pharma

12.5. IC14: Implicit Bioscience

12.6. MultiStem: Athersys

12.7. AP301: APEPTICO Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH

13. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome 7MM Market analysis

14. United States: Market Outlook

15. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

15.1. Germany Market Size

15.2. France Market Size

15.3. Italy Market Size

15.4. Spain Market Size

15.5. United Kingdom Market Size

16. Japan Market Outlook

17. Market Drivers

18. Market Barriers

19. Appendix

20. ARDS Report Methodology

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight



