Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of ACUTRONIC USA, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "ACUTRONIC USA, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "ACUTRONIC USA, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "ACUTRONIC USA, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "ACUTRONIC USA, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

ACUTRONIC USA, Inc. (Acutronic) designs, manufactures and integrates flight motion simulators and inertial guidance test equipment. The company offers inertial guidance test systems (IGTS) for inertial sensor testing, controllers, target systems and centrifuge systems. It also provides special motion systems and radome boresight test equipment. In addition, it offers platforms for hardware-in-the-loop (HWIL) simulation of munitions, guided missiles, sensors and other inertial systems. The company's products find applications in aviation, space, maritime, defense and automotive industries. Furthermore, it offers maintenance and refurbishment services for IGTS and HWIL equipment of Acutronic, Contraves, CARCO and Benton products. Acutronic is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the US.



Companies Mentioned



ACUTRONIC USA, Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153061/acutronic-usa-inc-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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United States

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