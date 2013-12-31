Ad Funding Solutions Provides $12 Million in National Advertising Campaign Funding to Noca Instrument LLC

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Headquartered in Houston TX – Noca Instrument LLC is a division of Noca Instrument Ltd/Canada, an ODM/OEM manufacturer of the stylish leading edge computer tablets and smartphones. The company is redefining mobility by providing its users as standard features, the most premium options in the marketplace. With the ergonomically designed powerful easy to use technology, the price point significantly lower than its competition is a steal for consumers.



As it challenges the status quo, the customer focused brand is poised to quickly become a consumer favorite in 2014 and beyond. Noca Instrument’s high quality manufacturing standards place it amongst the top computer manufacturers in the marketplace.



The company’s elegant Nocatab Tablet PC models include Libri Elite, Libri 7 and Libri while their dual Sim Smartphone line consist of the Touch EX and Touch models. With the superior Tablets and Smartphones, Consumers no longer need to sacrifice functionality and design for affordability. Whether for fun or work, staying in touch has never been easier, more efficient and cost effective!



Noca Instrument “Why limit yourself?”



Visit Noca Instrument online at www.nocatab.com



About Ad Funding Solutions

Headquartered in Las Vegas NV- Ad Funding Solutions provides advertising expertise and alternative financing solutions for major Advertising and Marketing campaigns in exchange for Equity based investments, Revenue Share participation or flexible payments on Revolving Credit Lines. Visit Ad Funding Solutions at www.AdFundingSolutions.com



Ad Funding Solutions President, Jay Greenlees stated: "We are pleased to work with a leading innovator in the consumer electronics industry such as Noca Instrument LLC to expand national and international consumer awareness of their innovative line of tablets and smart phones."



The company’s CEO Milly Eyotia expressed the company’s excitement in finalizing the negotiations stating, “The infusion of funding from Ad Funding Solutions will allow us to create large-scale consumer awareness and understanding of the superior value and user experience our products deliver. The national ad campaign financing provided by Ad Funding Solutions will also allow us to immediately support the national chain retail stores that carry our flagship Nocatab and NocaFone.



Contact

Jay Greenlees – President

Phone 702-757-6000 ext . 101

jay@adfundingsolutions.com