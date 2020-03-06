AD Marketing Helping Companies with GDPR & PECR Compliant B2B Business Data

Suffolk, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2020 -- AD Marketing, a UK based data broker marketing agency is pleased to present B2B Business data services to help companies make use of the qualified sales leads, develop their products and services, and improve their value. However, there are unique challenges while purchase such data for any kind of marketing activity and needs to be GDPR and PECR compliance. AD Marketing holds and ICO number that is a prerequisite for any data broker to process, hold or deal with information; and assures their clients that any business data that passes out from here completely meets the GDPR and PECR requirements. All B2B email lists whether personal or official also comply with the criteria and current legislation.



It is mandatory for data traders in the UK that all companies processing B2B and B2C data must be registered with the ICO. AD Marketing also advises the businesses whether the product or service that is being promoted it targeted to the correct audience or not. For instance, promoting an accounting conference to a doctor is not an appropriate target. "We understand how difficult it can be to navigate GDPR compliance and legislation, especially surrounding business data. This is why we work hard to ensure any data lists we supply to our clients meet all the criteria for PECR and GDPR, we offer advice on what is required for legislation when purchasing B2B data", says the company spokesperson.



Any company that uses the data lists for marketing purpose must conduct a legitimate interest assessment; so as to determine the use of such data lists for legitimate use; furthermore, the data list should not be used for any intrusive intentions and should not cause any harm to the end recipients. Clients are suggested to suggest the recipients with an Opt-Out offer irrespective of the data lists that they are using for their B2B Marketing Purposes.



AD Marketing based at Suffolk, UK is a company that offers marketing support services for small and medium sized businesses. They help these business with strategic marketing campaigns including direct marketing, eBroadcasting, design & print and telemarketing.



