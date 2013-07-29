Ad-Wear & Specialty of Texas, Inc Launches New Subsidiary and Website Selling Wholesale Blank and Custom Printed Shirts Called Shirts at Wholesale

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Ad-Wear & Specialty of Texas, Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of their new wholly owned subsidiary Shirts At Wholesale, LLC. The new venture specializes in selling blank t-shirts, sweatshirts, polos and dress shirts to corporate customers and the general public. There is no minimum order required. The company sells their products on the new e-commerce site, shirtsatwholesale.com. The new website aims to serve anyone in the market for blank shirts whether the order requirement is 1 or 10,000.



The parent company, Ad-Wear & Specialty of Texas, Inc., has been in business since 1996, supplying the business community with promotional products, corporate gifts and apparel. Dedicated to customer service, the entire staff assists customers in some capacity. With the attention focused on service, the company has enjoyed significant growth through repeat customers and word of mouth. Their clients include Exxon, Banff, and Texas A&M. This dedication to serving is at the foundation of Shirts At Wholesale as well.



The new site sells over 40 different brands and offers hundreds of products from basic t-shirts and polos to soft shells, jackets, dress shirts and more. Shirts at Wholesale's marketing manager states, “Our goal is to offer customers the widest selection at the best prices without compromising excellent customer service.” With a lean corporate structure and the ability to buy in bulk, the e-commerce site offers a low price guarantee on all its products including name brands such as Adidas, Champion, Bella, Dickies, Izod and more. This means Shirts At Wholesale will beat any published price online. The pricing structure includes bulk discounts; the larger the order, the bigger the discount. Discounts kick in with an order as low as $80 and increase from 4 percent to 17 percent with orders up to $3800.



Shirts at Wholesale offers an extensive array of blank products to align with the needs of any organization or individual. With over forty brands represented, products are available in a variety of materials including organic fibers, cotton, polyester and blends. The selection includes blank T-shirts, sweatshirts, polos, dress shirts, jackets, coats, caps and even reusable shopping bags. These quality products are all easy to customize with a company logo, sports team, family crest or custom designs. By focusing on selling blank wholesale shirts, the company is streamlined and can offer some of the most competitive prices in the industry.



About Ad-Wear & Specialty of Texas, Inc.

Ad-Wear & Specialty of Texas, Inc. is a full service advertising specialties company offering a large selection of promotional items of the highest quality with the best customer service and the lowest possible prices. This commitment and philosophy are the guiding principles of the business and have been carried over to Shirts At Wholesale. For more information about Shirts at Wholesale visit the new website at http://www.shirtsatwholesale.com. If you’d like more information about Ad-Wear & Specialties of Texas, Inc. visit http://www.adweartex.com.



