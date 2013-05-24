Adam Butterfield Joins East Coast Aviation Supplies

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- It is a very exciting time whenever a new employee joins the office. There is always enthusiasm when thinking about all the new and wonderful ideas a new person can bring to the workplace. The anticipation is definitely building up around the office of East Coast Aviation Supplies with Adam Butterfield joining this unique and hardworking team.



Adam is joining ECAS, Inc. to be a part of the business development division and will be working with aerospace and defense companies in order to expand outreach in the industry. Adam will be identifying trends by researching the industry and related events, publications and announcements as well as tracking individual contributors and their involvements.



Adam Butterfield has a Bachelor’s of Science from the University of Maryland. His background includes successful public contact positions, experience interacting in multilingual and multicultural backgrounds and has always shown dedication to excellence. He has creative energy and drive that will shine in the ECAS workplace and the ability to flourish in high-stress situations.



Adam is certified for cable and wire installation and repair with the United States Army as well as a certified Microwave Communication Technician and Certified Combat Medic. He was ranked in the top 8-percent of country recruits and was selected for marked excellence through ASVAB testing.



Recently, Adam has worked as a business developer for WBParts Inc. and New Century Components where he found potential business opportunities and potential partners. He was also the Founder of the Baby Gate Pool Fence Manufacturing where he, again, built key relationships with local, national, and international businesses and homeowners which lead to the success of the business. ECAS is extremely excited to welcome Adam Butterfield who will be started May 20th 2013.



About ECAS, Inc.

ECAS, Inc. is a stocking distributor of Aerospace and Mil-Spec hardware. We have an extensive inventory of AN, MS and NAS fasteners, electrical components, O'Rings, and one of the largest inventories of Cherry Rivets, Hi-Loks, Camloc and Dzus fasteners in the United States. ECAS has been supplying parts for the last 20 years and has become a proven leader in the Aerospace and Mil-Spec hardware supply industry. When you are looking for competitive pricing, the highest-quality parts, with world-class service, same day shipping and fast delivery, let ECAS become your parts supply solution.



