Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2014 -- G3 Development and Wasatch Contract Manufacturing Founder, Adam Paul Green, has just announced he will speak with Wasatch Liquid Contract Manufacturer. Wasatch Contract Manufacturing is a private label nutritional beverage co-packer providing the most responsive and flexible service in the industry and has a diverse clientele ranging from leading global companies to virtual and emerging entities.



Adam will speak with them on his weekly webinar, which is hosted from from his virtual office in Toledo, Ohio. Adam plans to address the Utah Business Plan Focus for Equity Laboratory Production Expansion.



The webinar will take place on July 22, 2014.



New call number: 1-888-998-7766

New virtual office login site: http://xocaimeeting.bojabie.com/



Wasatch Product Development is focused on providing the most responsive and flexible service in the industry and has a diverse clientele ranging from leading global companies to virtual and emerging entities. With unmatched technical expertise, innovative equipment and regulatory knowledge, Wasatch maintains a demonstrated record with the FDA as well as with its customers; many of whom have outsourced with the company for over ten years. The Wasatch Product Development’s lab is compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) along with being registered and certified by the ATF, and FDA. Wasatch has been developing and manufacturing several unique products for many of the World’s most successful consumer product companies since 1998.



801-566-4449

Owner, Kevin Casey

http://wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/contact/

kcasey@wasatchlabs.net



Mission Statement

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions

in personal care, business development and liquid nutrition.



Vision Statement

To provide leadership in establishing our client’s international businesses,

being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity.



http://wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/



~Wasatch Labs’ Core Competencies are:



Anti-Aging

Gene Expression

Neuro-Peptides

Cosme-ceuticals (Skin Care)

Skin “Energy Systems”

OTC Products (Sanitizers, SunScreens, etc)

SPF: Sun Protection

Liquid Nutritionals and Juices

Unique Skin Treatments (Intimacy, Sanitation, and “plumping” products)

Think of Wasatch Labs when you are considering sourcing a secondary manufacturer for your existing products or perhaps a reliable, experienced laboratory for product development.

~Wasatch Lab’s Competitive Advantages include:



In-House Capabilities (Packaging Engineering, Formula Development, Manufacturing)

International Capabilities

Total Customer Support

Complete Supply Chain Management

cGMP



Thanks for Stopping By – WPG – HOME Tab

https://vimeo.com/75658706

Inside Scoop on Wasatch – WPD - ABOUT Tab

https://vimeo.com/71997930



Whatever the size of the anti-aging product corporation, Wasatch Contract Manufacturing can take it to the next level. They provide packaging engineering, formula development, private labeling, and manufacturing of liquid products. Small Companies: They help small companies identify their industry niche, develop proprietary formulas, and make a strong debut on the market. Many of their current Salt Lake City start-ups are focused on emerging Utah and national markets: gene expression, skin energy systems, specialty sun care, and anti-aging.



Medium Size Companies: Wasatch helps medium companies refine their product lines, improve quality, and manage production growth.



Large Utah Companies: They help large companies diversify and respond to changes in the market. Many large companies are developing new product lines in high-demand mitochondrial anti-senescence, neuro peptides, and acne products. Wasatch Contract Manufacturing is a cGMP, FDA, EPA, and ATF compliant facility. Wasatch has been formulating liquid products for over twenty years without an FDA violation. Call their operations manager today to learn how Wasatch can help a company move forward.



About Wasatch Product Development

http://wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/