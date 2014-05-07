Tulsa, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- The purpose of this press release is to announce that Mr. Adam Paul Green, G3-Development and Wasatch-Contract-Manufacturing Venture Capitalist, has just announced he will about Wasatch Liquid Contract Manufacturer and Nutritional Supplement Supplier Lab, concerning their Utah Business Plan on his weekly webinar, which is hosted from from his virtual office in Tulsa, OK.



The webinar will take place on May 19, 2014.



New call number: 1-888-998-7766

New virtual office login site: http://xocaimeeting.bojabie.com/



Wasatch Product Development is focused on providing the most responsive and flexible service in the industry and has a diverse clientele ranging from leading global companies to virtual and emerging entities. With unmatched technical expertise, innovative equipment and regulatory knowledge, Wasatch maintains a demonstrated record with the FDA as well as with its customers; many of whom have outsourced with the company for over ten years. The Wasatch Product Development’s lab is compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) along with being registered and certified by the ATF, and FDA. Wasatch has been developing and manufacturing several unique products for many of the World’s most successful consumer product companies since 1998.



801-566-4449

Owner, Kevin Casey

http://wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/contact/

kcasey@wasatchlabs.net



Mission Statement

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions

in personal care, business development and liquid nutrition.



Vision Statement

To provide leadership in establishing our client’s international businesses,

being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity.



http://wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/



About Wasatch Product Development

Wasatch Product Development is focused on providing the most responsive and flexible service in the industry and has a diverse clientele ranging from leading global companies to virtual and emerging entities. With unmatched technical expertise, innovative equipment and regulatory knowledge, Wasatch maintains a demonstrated record with the FDA as well as with its customers; many of whom have outsourced with the company for over ten years. The Wasatch Product Development’s lab is compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) along with being registered and certified by the ATF, and FDA. Wasatch has been developing and manufacturing several unique products for many of the World’s most successful consumer product companies since 1998.

http://wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/