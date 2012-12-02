Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2012 -- Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp), the leader in healthy dark chocolate products, holds regular conference calls throughout the week for distributors and those interested in product information. The conference calls are open to the public.



“As a network marketing corporation, it is vital we be in constant contact with our distributors all over the world,” said MXI-Corp Founder and Executive Vice President, Andrew Brooks. “These regular conference calls are a great opportunity to keep that communication channel open and to share the latest information and opportunities with our team.”



The conference call schedule includes:

- “Month-in-review” calls, hosted by corporate the first Monday of the month — 6:30 p.m. PT

- Compensation plan training, held the second Monday of the month — 6:30 p.m. PT

- The Science Behind Xoçai™, presented by Dr. Steven Warren — 6:30 p.m. PT

- Business builder training, held the fourth and fifth Mondays — 6:30 p.m. PT

- Quick-start training for those new to the Xocai products, held every Monday — 6 p.m. PT

- Opportunity call, held Tuesdays and Thursdays — 6:30 p.m. PT

- A presentation by Dr. Steven Warren, held every Wednesday — 6:30 p.m. PT

- “The Doctor's House-Call,” a presentation by Dr. Steven Warren every Friday — 9:30 a.m. PT



“These calls are designed to benefit distributors, and as a distributor, I can say that these calls do just that—supply distributors with guidance and up-to-date information they need to succeed,” said MXI-Corp Ambassador and Multi-Millionaire Member Adam Green, who is also president of Winner’s Circle International.



A detailed schedule of MXI-Corp’s conference calls, along with call-in numbers and pass-codes, is available on the corporate Website at http://mxicorp.com/conferencecalls/.



About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in healthy, dark chocolate products. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company’s proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion.