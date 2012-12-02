Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2012 -- To promote its newest Xoçai™ product, the Xe Healthy Energy Drink, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is running a video creation and product promotion contest. The contest, open to all U.S. and Canadian distributors Affiliate level or higher, calls for participants to create an original video promoting the product, develop a Healthy Energy Team and grow the number of distributors on each team. Prizes will be awarded on a monthly basis, with the grand-prize Toyota FJ Cruiser decided by a live vote at the International General Celebration (IGC).



“We are confident that this product, coupled with this incredible contest, will take our business to an entirely new level,” said Andrew Brooks, MXI-Corp founder and executive vice president.



“Now is the time to pull out your cameras, get your ideas down and make those videos. We are looking forward to viewing the submissions!”



Participants must create an original, five-minute maximum video promoting the Xe product and upload it to the Xoçai™ YouTube channel. Once live on YouTube, the “Xe Healthy Energy Drink” videos will earn points based on views. Each view counts as one point. Participants may only submit one video.



In addition to creating and uploading their original video online, contest participants must personally develop a Xoçai™ Healthy Team. Points are awarded as follows: Affiliate, 10 points; Associate, 20 points; Business Builder, 60 points; and Executive, 120 points.



The grand prize, the Official Xe Toyota FJ Cruiser, is valued at $38,000. The second-place video wins an all-expense paid trip for two to the Gold Bullion Reward Eastern Caribbean Cruise. Third prize is $2,500 in cash.



“This contest has fantastic prizes and a great theme, providing distributors with a wonderful opportunity to try their hand at creating a video to promote one of our newest products, Xe,” said MXI Ambassador Adam Green, president of Winner’s Circle International. “The next few months will be exciting as the videos are debuted on YouTube and the votes start coming in. I am looking forward to the live vote at the IGC in June.”



About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in healthy, dark chocolate products. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company’s proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion.