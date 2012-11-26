Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Winner’s Circle International, a leading Xoçai™ chocolate network distributor, has been awarded an all-expenses-paid, 12-day Mediterranean cruise for reaching a high level of sales for several consecutive weeks. The cruise, known as the “100K Journey,” is a prize given to the top sales leaders each year.



“The 100K Journey is something we look forward to each year,” said Andrew Brooks, MarketingXocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) founder and executive vice president. “We love being able to honor our leading network members and present them with this exclusive prize that allows them to put the work aside and relax.”



This year’s cruise, which commences in Barcelona, Spain, includes stops in Monaco and Italy and spends several days cruising the Mediterranean Sea. The prize package includes two round-trip airfares, luxury cruise accommodations, on board entertainment, port, security and handling charges and a very special reward upon disembarking.



“The 100K Journey is a fantastic prize that really shows your hard work has paid off,” said Adam Green, MXI Ambassador and president of Winner’s Circle International. “Since joining the network in 2005, we have seen the product line increase, distributors worldwide achieve success and the brand continues to grow. This 12-day journey is just one of the ways the corporate office awards distributors.”



The prize is valued at $34,000.



Adam and Melanie Green own Winner’s Circle International and have been a MXI-Corp distributor since its inception in 2005. Based out of Draper, Utah, the company is a leading distributor of Xoçai™ products to customers around the world.



Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in healthy, dark chocolate products. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company’s proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion.