Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Today marks a milestone for Adam Paul Green and Winners Circle International (WCI) – $4,000,000 in income! To reach this incredible height, WCI has sold over $80,000,000 in total chocolate sales since 2005. Furthermore, WCI has established over 107,700 business centers since 2005; amazing!



Adam Green has helped the most recognizable retail businesses and the dozens of the top 200 Network Marketing companies obtain incredible success through innovative Product Development and Customized Manufacturing.



During his formative years, Adam Paul Green worked for his entrepreneurial father learning managerial skills, venture capitalism, sales and negotiation techniques in addition to international business finance, investing and entrepreneurialism.



Mr. Green is an entrepreneur. Not only has Adam had the privilege of working with and for Fortune 100 companies, he’s also learned from the best international business minds in the world; which is a distinct honor for him. Since 2000, Mr. Green has been involved in the Health and Wellness Industry as a successful Entrepreneur, Product Developer and Manufacturer of Anti-Aging Skin Care and Juice Products (www.AdamPaulGreen.com). During his career, Adam has helped the most recognizable retail businesses and the dozens of the top 200 Network Marketing companies obtain incredible success through innovative Product Development and Customized Manufacturing. Adam’s lifetime sales are over $183,000,000.



Adam takes action. In April of 2005, Adam and his wife Melannie met the Brooks family, discovered a chocolate that was healthy, caught the business vision and joined the company as one of the founders of the revolution! In the space of just a few years, they have seen the growth of this fantastic company from its “grass roots” infancy to the multi-million dollar powerhouse it is today. The Green’s can only describe it as,(“Unbelievable”). Although neither Adam nor Melannie had been a distributor for another Network Marketing Company that did not stop them from believing that they would succeed; they took immediate action! (www.MyChocolatePod.com) they are one of the original 11 distributors to hear the very first Xocai presentation and are ruthlessly committed to making sure everyone has a positive experience with Xocai.



Melannie wants everyone to know, “If we can do it, so can you. Get committed. Get going!”



Adam is a leader. Adam and Melannie were the second distributorship to reach the level of “Xocai Ambassador” and are the 3rd highest money earners in company history. Just this year, Adam and Melannie became Xocai’s 2nd highest monthly income earners and they are proud of their team for helping them reach this massive achievement. You can find Adam supporting and training team members every day at www.ChocolateMeeting.com or simply reach out to him by clicking here: www.AdamPaulGreen.com/Partnership.



“I am a product of perseverance. I used to fail and fail and fail and I did not understand why. I finally cracked the “business-success-code” and started pulling in a large income. After every one of my business failures, I make critical refinements and timely adjustments; it’s the key! I could, if I wanted to, never work a job again. However, it is my hope that I will be able to help you achieve the same financial freedom and time independence that I enjoy every day.”