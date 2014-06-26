Adam Riley Looks to Raise $50,000 via Kickstarter to Start the Production of Caseboards, the World's Most Advanced Electric Skateboards

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2014 -- This project is about compact green personal transport. Caseboards is a vehicle that’s foldable, making it a great to be used in conjunction with public transport and taken into the class or office.



Everyone who has ridden a Caseboard has loved it, from beginners to experts. It has a powerful 500 watt brushless motor which generates high speeds and power for hills. It has regenerative brakes to put power back into the battery and stop easily or slows down the board for going down steep hills. In addition to being an amazingly smooth ride, Caseboards are extremely portable because they can be folded into the size of a briefcase.



Caseboards can be an excellent alternative for affordable, green travel with no exhaust and carbon dioxide emission whatsoever. For an average rider, this low cost form of transportation uses energy worth less than $5 per year. It uses state of the art electronics, brushless motor and lithium battery that maintain full strength for approximately 1000 charges before any reduction in the charge. It also comes with a smart phone app so you can monitor your stats and share your ride through social media.



This project will only be funded if at least $50,000 is pledged by Sun, Jul 20 2014 4:04 AM +05:30. The funds raised from this campaign will go towards tooling and manufacturing cost as well as the first run of Caseboards.



About Caseboards

Caseboards is a vehicle that’s foldable, making it great for transport as it can be easily taken into a classroom or office.



Adam Riley is the owner of Epic Skateboards Australia. He started skateboarding in the early 80s, built his first skateboard in the late 80s, designed and built his first electric skateboard in 1991.



For more details and to make a pledge. Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/UBOZGU