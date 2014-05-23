Adam Shahinian Looks Provide Vintage Restoration Parts for Porsche Owners Made in the USA with Funding Support from Indiegogo

La Crescenta, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Vintage Porsche Owners are frustrated by hard-to-find parts to keep the cars they love on the road. Adam Shahinian and his team want to change that. They know from 356 owners that they love their car, and they are devoted on keeping these cars on the road and passing it down from one generation to another. This is the reason why they have named their business as 356Devotion. They are devoted to keep these cars on the road.



356Devotion has already manufactured and reproduced the Porsche 356A shift gear lever for Pre-A to 1959 Porsche 356's. They manufacture using the latest CAD design to reproduce OEM quality parts, working with certified manufacturing and high quality control. A lot of the parts for these vintage cars are getting harder and harder to obtain due to supply.



With adequate support, this campaign will provide a multi-tiered round of manufacturing parts for these vintage Porsche's. As a result of fierce competition in this field, they can't name the specifics, but assure these are parts that are not available or discontinued in market. 356Devotion encourages and take recommendations on any part one personally thinks is a highly sought after product.



There are several parts 356Devotion is ready to have reverse engineering done and manufacture parts that are very necessary for all the owners of Porsche 356A, 356B, & 356C cars and for the auto parts market. These parts are very important for the collector, the restorer, or everyday driver, where it has been discontinued and 356Devotion is ready to manufacture and produce by late summer.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/QRqXFj