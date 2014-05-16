Adam Skeet Embarks on Worldwide Tour

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Adam Skeet, a financial advisor from London, has just embarked on his ambitious world wide tour. Adam hopes to travel the globe without booking a single ticket in advance, with one rule: he must purchase the next available ticket in an easterly direction at whatever airport, coach stop, harbour or train station he arrives at.



Adam Skeet departed this morning alongside his wife Pamela from London’s Heathrow airport. “Ironically the first destination on my trip broke my main, self imposed rule for this trip - I had to travel West to reach the airport.” Said Adam Skeet. “From now on however, all major legs of the journey will only be eastward.”



Adam Skeet and his wife were able to get two free seats on the 5:15 flight to Prague in the Czech Republic. “I am glad to be able to reach Prague on our first leg. It will be a great chance to see the famous Charles Bridge and the Old Town Square.” Adam and Pamela plan to stay in Prague for two nights in a hostel, giving them an opportunity to see the sights and document this on AdamSkeet.co.uk, Adam’s blog documenting the trip.



Prague is well known for it’s historical architecture, which escaped much of the devastation of the Second World War. The city is one of the most intact early modern period cities in the world, with some truly fascinating gothic buildings. Adam’s wife Pamela is especially excited as a former history student.



The next step is likely going to be on the train. “I hope to reach Poland or Serbia by train on the next leg. This is the first key juncture that could take the trip in a different direction. Either we’ll need to get some warmer clothes, or we’ll be able to take a southerly route on to the middle east and hopefully India!”



Adam Skeet aims to record his travels on his blog, adamskeet.co.uk, using his trusty MacBook. Upon his return, he hopes to edit his posts and turn these into a book. While he doesn’t expect any major publishers to pick this up, he will be self publishing it on the Kindle Store. “My objective with the book is to inspire people to pack up their bags and travel the world. There is a vast world out there just waiting to be explored!”



Adam has worked tirelessly to set up his own business over the last five years, allowing him to travel. He recommends this to anyone looking to have the financial independence to be able to travel the world.



About Adam Skeet

Adam Skeet is a financial consultant by profession, but his real passion is travelling. With the launch of his new blog, Adamskeet.co.uk, Adam hopes to document his spontaneous global travels.