Adam Skeet Launches New Travel Blog

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Professional accountant Adam Skeet has today launched his new blog, documenting his trip around the world with his wife, Pamela. Together with his wife, Adam’s aim is to circumnavigate the globe with one catch: he must not plan any part of the trip in advance.



Adam Skeet’s objective is to turn up at airports, bus stations and seaports around the world, and must purchase the first ticket available in an easterly direction. He hopes this approach will add a great deal of excitement to his travels, making for a great read in his travel blog.



Our intrepid explorer will be joined by his wife, Pamela, a fellow keen travel bug.



The pair will be travelling with the minimal luggage required to complete their trip. This will consist of a rucksack and a small travel bag each. “We decided to travel light as wheeling around several suitcases would not be ideal. I anticipate many uncomfortable rides in train carriages and coaches, as plains may not be available on all legs of our route,” said Adam Skeet.



“We each have the bare minimum equipment possible, including a couple of changes of clothes, wash bag, and a tiny MacBook Air to document our travels.”



Adam Skeet’s main motivation for his trip is to eventually turn it into a novel. “My aim for going on such a wild and unpredictable trip is to eventually turn it into a novel. I’ll be documenting everything on my blog in the mean time, and then following my trip, which I suspect could take as long as a year, I will begin to edit the blog posts into a book.”



“While it would be nice for a major publisher to pick it up, I really am doing this for my personal enjoyment, though I will be self publishing it on the Kindle store. I hope to inspire my readers to pack their bags and leave their jobs for a large scale travelling adventure!”



Adam Skeet’s career so far has been as an independent financial consultant. Over the last five years he has worked tirelessly to set up his own accountancy practice, which he has used to fund his trip.



“Setting up my business has allowed me to take this time off and explore the world. I am leaving the firm in the capable hands of my second in command, Max Boswell. I’m sure he’ll do a great job keeping the business growing while I am away. Otherwise I might be back sooner than later!”



Adam Skeet later confirmed he would be open to taking bar work to pay for his travels should it be necessary.



About Adam Skeet

Adam Skeet is a financial consultant by profession, but his real passion is travelling. With the launch of his new blog, Adamskeet.co.uk, Adam hopes to document his spontaneous global travels.