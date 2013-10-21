Adam Web to Launch a New Connected Body Scale

Saint-Denis, Brussels -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- According to the market watcher IDATE, in the next few years the number of items linked to the Internet will increase to more than 40%. This will probably consist of machine-to-machine as well as communicating devices. A new IOS application from Adam Web, the popular Belgian company, is getting added to this list. The new product is a Connected Body Scale, which will be available to European users through the Amazon shopping site by December 2013.



The developers guarantee that this scale will be the cheapest available in the current market. Through this product, the online world will have access to a very accurate and functional scale. The features of this new product will be revealed soon.



The IOS application has been already submitted and the developers have also started working on the second version. This version is said to include a website in which all information and details within the application will be saved for the benefit of visitors. New, improved and innovative features like private messaging, commenting friend progress, groups and much more will be included in this version.



The reliability, accuracy and characteristics of the new application can be experienced by users directly by the end of this year. The news of its launch has already created waves among hundreds of app lovers from all over the world.



Adam Web’s Connected Body Scale will offer new methods and techniques to track the body and overall health. Digitalization has created many changes in the lives of people. Hence the benefits of this new application are expected to reach hundreds of consumers, without any doubt.



Several studies have shown that by 2017, about two billion connected items will be represented in the Internet. This will generate profit amounting to about 14,000 billion dollars, thereby enriching the sources. It looks like that potential gains from this representation will increase tremendously during the coming years as well.



The impact of connected objects to the Internet can be understood from an article on the website itpro.co.uk. Users can wait till December 2013 to get to know the functions of the soon-to-be launched Connected Body Scale. The Internet will be leveraged with thousands of connected objects, which will result in the creation of better profitable options.



To get more information about connected objects on the Internet, visit http://www.itpro.co.uk/networking/20549/idate-number-internet-connected-devices-hit-80bn-2020



About Adam Web

Adam Web is a well-known Belgian company established by Anis Elbardoudi and Hamyani Mohammed. This company is about to launch a new Connected Body Scale, which is cheap compared to other brands. By December 2013, this application will be available to users from Europe at Amazon.