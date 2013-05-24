Adams Heating & Cooling Forms Partnership with WildFire Marketing Services

Tuscaloosa, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Adams Heating & Cooling, an HVAC installation and maintenance company serving Tuscaloosa County, has partnered with WildFire Marketing, the experienced search engine optimization (SEO) and location-based web marketing firm, to help improve its online presence through a rebranded website and SEO-oriented techniques.



Adams Heating & Cooling is a veritable one-stop shop for HVAC services and installation. Employing a number of experienced HVAC specialists, the company offers inspection, installation and replacement services for heating and air conditioning units, as well as a variety of complementary services such as vent and duct cleaning. Adams Heating & Cooling also services new construction projects through custom installations.



“If it has anything to do with HVAC installation or maintenance, we’re the right company for the job,” says Richard Adams, Owner of Adams Heating & Cooling. “We take pride in our ability to adapt to any job requirements and strive to stay ahead of the competition by keeping up to date on current industry trends and products.”



The company is an authorized American Standard brand seller of new and used heating and air conditioning units, giving customers the option to experience an all-inclusive service and sales line. With over 35 years experience in the industry, this expert HVAC installation and maintenance company in Tuscaloosa is up to date on all standards and practices, which includes the sale of units that are eligible for Energy Efficient Tax Credits.



Through its partnership with WildFire, Adams Heating & Cooling is striving to continue expanding it successful business model through the creation of an engaging online presence. The effect will be a more encompassing online marketing presence, complete with a robust, new website and comprehensive copy, outlining the company’s various offerings and services.



“We’re extremely pleased to make the move towards a more engaging online experience for our customers,” says Adams. “People turn to Internet searches more than ever now to find reliable services and we’re looking to capture this audience in order to show them the true value of our company.”



Through WildFire’s services, the company will bolster its online search rankings, while at the same time providing engaging content for potential customers seeking an HVAC installation and maintenance company in Tuscaloosa. Through this partnership, Adams Heating & Cooling aims to achieve a refined web presence: one that will broadcast its offerings to those seeking them in a convenient and easy-to-navigate way.



To learn more about WildFire, its expertise or for more information on its services through WildFire Backoffice, please visit http://www.gowildfire.com/.



To learn more about Adams Heating & Cooling and its services, please visit http://adamsheatingncooling.com/.