Adam's Moving Service Gains Plaudits for Flexible Moving Assistance in Seattle, Washington

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Moving house can be a high-stakes challenge when it comes to transporting a lifetime’s worth of valuables from one location to another, and most people don’t want to lose or damage precious items in the transition. The process of moving effectively can be highly stressful for the inexperienced, and so many rely on good quality movers to help. Adam’s Moving Service operates out of Seattle and has impressed clients with the flexibility of their services, offering a moving team, a van, equipment and accessories to ensure valuables are safely and economically packed to make the best of the move whatever the circumstances.



The company has been in operation since 2005 and serves the whole of Seattle and anywhere in the west of Washington State. Handling local moves across town or longer moves across the state and beyond, Adam’s Moving Service has become one of the most reputable Seattle movers. By offering packages that can be tailored to include only what the client needs and working flexibly with them to fit their circumstances has meant the company has gone from strength to strength.



They are particularly well regarded for their reliability, affordability and commitment and have set high standards for client satisfaction. Overseen by Adam, all staff undergoes extensive training to ensure they utilize safes and effective methods that maximise efficiency when packing.



A spokesperson for Adam’s Moving Service explained, “Adam started this business because his care and attention to detail made him a must-have among his friends in Seattle when it came to moving house. Since then he has expanded hugely, and assembled a team of likeminded conscientious individuals to assist him in providing a premium moving service at affordable prices, with flexible options that are designed to suit the client. Our previous clients are our best marketing with a recent customer survey rating us as excellent overall.””



About Adam’s Moving Service

Adam’s Moving Service can help those who need household moving assistance by providing their own moving trucks, furniture pads, dolly, and straps to safely transport a client’s belongings from old home to new. Equally, if clients would like to provide the truck themselves, Adam’s Moving Service can just show up and help with loading and unloading. They are very good at packing trucks efficiently and securing the load for transport. In addition, they are very capable of manoeuvring heavy items through tight spaces without nicking walls, corners, and banisters, protecting the item as well as the homes. For more information, please visit: http://www.adamsmovingservice.com/