Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) is an intelligent assistance technology to accurately control vehicle speed and warn the driver about the situational threats in the environment. According to Emergen Research, the global Adaptive Cruise Control Market is expected to reach USD 62.36 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 20.8%.



The adaptive cruise control is able to control the vehicle speed through a predefined distance providing utmost comfort to the driver coupled with the ability to concentrate better on the traffic signals. The key factors driving the growth of the automotive adaptive cruise control market are an increase in the sale of passenger cars in emerging economies, advancement in technology, and the growing need for passenger safety.



The rise in the use of ACC has led to the growth of the market over the forecast period. The rise in demand can be attributed to the need for fuel efficiency and the rising number of road accidents. It is a clean and safe alternative that can cater to the unmet transportation needs of emerging countries.



Key participants include DENSO Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Velodyne Lidar, Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP, Magna International Inc, Autoliv Inc., Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Mando Corporation, among others.



Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Assisting Systems

Multi-Sensor Systems

Predictive Systems



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

LiDAR

Image

Ultrasonic

Radar



By region, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. North America is estimated to dominate the adaptive cruise control market over the forecast period owing to the increase in vehicle production and strict government regulations for safety. Owing to the rise in stringent government regulations, people have adopted adaptive cruise control.



Detailed Regional Analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



This rise in the use of adaptive cruise control is estimated to boost the growth in this region over the forecast period. Europe is expected to emerge as the second-largest market that is estimated to grow over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period.



Key Benefits of Buying the Global Adaptive Cruise Control Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Adaptive Cruise Control Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Adaptive Cruise Control Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Adaptive Cruise Control Market



