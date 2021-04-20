Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- The global adaptive learning market size reached USD 1.86 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.



Factors such as increasing need to improve employees' skills and the technicalities of learners across companies in countries in North America are expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.



Key players in the market include Pearson plc, McGraw Hill Education, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Area9 Lyceum ApS, Cog Books Ltd., Curriculum Associates, Inc., Dream Box Learning, Inc., Follett Corporation, Cerego, Inc., and Realizeit



Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Platform



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Enterprise

Academic



Moreover, the report centers on providing comprehensive analytical data on the regional segments, which includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East& Africa, and the Rest of the World. Other than this, development plans & policies, marketing terminologies, manufacturing protocols, current trends, dynamics of the market, and classification shave been explained in brief in this report. The team of researchers and analysts presents the readers accurate statistics and analytical data in the report in a simple manner by means of graphs, diagrams, pie charts, and other pictorial illustrations.



Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years' sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.

Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.



