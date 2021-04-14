Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- The global adaptive learning market size reached USD 1.86 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of adaptive learning software in educational institutions is a key factor expected to drive global adaptive learning market revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, rising demand for learning process customization is expected to support growth of the global adaptive learning market to a significant extent during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of adaptive learning platforms and services in enterprises for corporate training is expected to augment revenue growth of the global adaptive learning market going ahead.



Get a sample of the report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/592



The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Adaptive Learning market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Key players in the market include Pearson plc, McGraw Hill Education, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Area9 Lyceum ApS, Cog Books Ltd., Curriculum Associates, Inc., Dream Box Learning, Inc., Follett Corporation, Cerego, Inc., and Realizeit



Market Overview:



The report bifurcates the Adaptive Learning market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.



Emergen Research has segmented the global adaptive learning market on the basis of deployment, component, end-use, and region:



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Platform



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Enterprise

Academic



Key Objectives of the Global Adaptive Learning Market Report:



An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.



The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Adaptive Learning market and its leading players.



The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.



For more informative information, please visit us @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/adaptive-learning-market



Regional Landscape section of the Adaptive Learning report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.



The various regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Report Highlights:



Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Adaptive Learning business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.



The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).



The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.



Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/592



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Adaptive Learning Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Adaptive Learning Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing adoption of adaptive software in educational institutions



4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for customization of learning process



4.2.2.3. Rising government initiatives for better education



4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for game-based learning platform



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Lack of awareness about adaptive learning software



4.2.3.2. Complications associated with platforms



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis







Chapter 5. Adaptive Learning Market By Deployment Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Deployment Dynamics & Market Share, 2021–2028



5.1.1. Cloud



5.1.2. On-premises



Continued…!



Quick Buy—Adaptive Learning Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/592



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

About Us:



At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs