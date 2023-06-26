Adaptive Learning Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Revenue Statistics, Growth Prospective

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2023 -- The global Adaptive Learning Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2020 to USD 5.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.7% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors driving the growth of the adaptive learning industry include rising demand for eLearning solutions, personalized learning, and government initiatives for adaptive learning solutions.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Adaptive Learning Market"



106 - Tables

41 - Figures

158 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=257528889



The platform segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



Based on components, the platform segment of the adaptive learning market is projected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The adaptive learning platform segment consists of products, solutions, and platforms that help learners study through the internet. Owing to the low entry cost in the adaptive learning market, the number of platform providers has increased considerably in the past few years. The adaptive learning platform is capable of working as a standalone solution and is used by several clients as a standalone platform. However, in several other organizations, the adaptive learning platform is integrated with Learning Management System (LMS) that comprises other solutions as well. The adaptive learning platform supports the management of a huge pool of information and allows instructors to create content for the course and design the lesson delivery structure, creating a dynamic learning environment.



By end user, the enterprise segment to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period



Organizations and institutions in business domains, apart from the education sector, have been classified as enterprises in the report. Enterprise users include organizations catering to various verticals, such as retail, government, healthcare, and Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI). Corporate users implement these solutions as a tool to train and assess employees for providing various instructions and suggestions. Real-time mass notification solutions help enterprise management to deploy faster communication among its employees about new policies and other instructions. This segment is further classified into Small and Medium-sized enterprises (SME) and large enterprise on the basis of the number of employees in the organization.



Get Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=257528889



Asia Pacific to record the highest growth during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific (APAC) region consists of many emerging economies, such as Australia, India, China, Japan, and Singapore. The high adoption rate of new technologies has made this region a lucrative market for the education industry, and due to this, the adaptive learning market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate. In addition, countries in the region are taking aggressive initiatives to upsurge their Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, enabling commercial users to adopt cutting-edge technologies.



The APAC region emerges as the fastest-growing market for adaptive learning solutions as well. Academic institutions and corporates in the region have started adopting adaptive learning solutions and other eLearning solutions. Vendors are offering a wide range of flexible solutions to provide a continuous learning environment. APAC countries are also considerably contributing to the growth of the adaptive leaning market. The rapid adoption of adaptive learning tools by early adopters in this region has made APAC an attractive market, but the growth is fragmented, and various regional players have specialized offerings making the adaptive learning ecosystem competitive. The demand for custom eLearning content and technologies is one of the factors driving the APAC adaptive learning market.



The region continues to be the largest exporter and consumer of education services. APAC countries differ greatly, some being among the most technologically developed, while others still showing signs of major weaknesses in terms of adopting latest technologies. The lack of technological access in developing nations and lack of knowledge among end users pose barriers that limit the global educational technology providers from entering Asian countries.



Buy Now: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=257528889



Key Vendors



Major vendors of adaptive learning include McGraw-Hill (US), Pearson (UK), Curriculum Associates (UK), Wiley (US), Istation (US), Area9 Lyceum(US), ScootPad (US), CogBooks (UK), VitalSource (US), DreamBox (US), Impelsys (US), Mathspace (Australia), Fulcrum Labs (US), Knowre (US), Follett (US), Imagine Learning (US), Cerego (US), Realizeit (US), K12 (US), and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (US).



Browse Other Reports:



Smart Buildings Market - Global Forecast to 2026



Video Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Business Email Compromise (BEC) Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market - Global Forecast to 2026



ediscovery Market - Global Forecast to 2027



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/adaptive-learning-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/adaptive-learning.asp