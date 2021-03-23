Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2021 -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global adaptive traffic control system market. In terms of revenue, the global adaptive traffic control system market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~18% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global adaptive traffic control system market.



Adaptive traffic control systems refer to the management of elements on roads, which control most of the traffic in such a way that those elements work according to real-time traffic conditions of roads. Traffic signals are the most important control system, which controls most of the traffic; changing their timings according to real time traffic conditions detected by sensors or CCTV cameras can greatly reduce congestion and increase safety and mobility of roads.



Traffic is increasing exponentially due to the rising number of city dwellers and advancements in the automotive sector, making traffic management systems an inevitable part of every city. As a result, the adaptive traffic control systems market is anticipated to witness healthy growth rate during the forecast period.



Adaptive Traffic Control System Market: Dynamics



Based on the current scenario, the transportation sector is having a fairly positive impact on the adaptive traffic control system market, owing to increasing use of personal transport during COVID-19. Therefore, demand and adoption of intelligent traffic management systems or adaptive traffic control systems has increased in cities and municipalities. For instance, according to Aldridge Traffic Controllers, a provider of transportation solutions, since COVID-19 started, demand for ATSC4 traffic signal controller products is significantly increasing across the globe. The company has delivered many ATSC4 traffic signal controllers both locally and offshore. People will not probably continue to use buses and trains like before due to COVID-19. Currently, people prefer private cars or bicycles as a means of transport. Hence, traffic or air pollution is expected to increase. This is increasing spending on adaptive traffic control systems across the globe.



With exponential rise in the global population coupled with the swelling number of automobiles worldwide, clogged roads, humongous trails of vehicles, and congested roads continue to pose as a major problem for the stakeholders involved in the urban planning space. Governments and municipality corporations in various regions of the world are seeking new ways to respond to the rising number of road accidents and tackling road congestion due to which, adaptive traffic control systems have attracted considerable interest in recent years as a viable alternative to address the existing set of challenges.



Players involved in the current adaptive traffic control system market landscape are increasingly focusing on integrating the recently developed communication technologies with the cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology to increase the adoption of adaptive traffic control systems. Although a large share of the global population have pinned their hopes on self-driving cars to solve existing problems related to traffic and road congestion, the technology is likely to make a noteworthy impact after a couple of decades, which leaves enough room for immediate improvement. The recent progress in traffic control techniques have led to the formation of flexible control strategies that offer immense promise in an adaptive traffic control system– a factor that is anticipated to drive the adaptive traffic control system market during the assessment period.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to hinder the growth of the global adaptive traffic control system market in 2020. While governments around the world continue to focus on addressing the challenges linked with the COVID-19 pandemic, investments toward infrastructure development projects are anticipated to remain low worldwide. Moreover, due to stringent lockdown measures and temporary shutdown of industries in the first two quarters of 2020, the supply chain of raw materials has been largely affected due to which, the delivery of various components and completion of adaptive traffic control system projects have been delayed.