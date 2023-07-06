Adarma Launches MDR with Integrated Digital Forensics Incident Response (DFIR)

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2023 -- Edinburgh, UK (04.07.2023) – Adarma, the leading independent specialist in detection and response services, has today announced the expansion of its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offering with integrated DFIR. This new product closes the gap between MDR and specialist incident response services encountered by many business. It reinforces our promise of cyber resilience by minimising the business impact of cyber incidents.



Last year, Adarma were awarded a £2m grant from Scottish Enterprise to accelerate the company's innovation roadmap enhancing its research and development programme. The grant enabled Adarma to invest in its people, products and Threat Management Platform.



This also included the enhancement and integration of its DFIR capabilities. This strengthened Adarma's capability to help customers respond to cyber incidents and continue decades of support to large, global enterprises.



HOW MDR with DFIR WORKS

In the first 24 to 48 hours of a breach, organisations face critical decisions with potentially severe impacts to their reputation, legal and financial positions. Traditional MDR services focus on detecting cyber incidents but fail to provide adequate incident response capabilities. Organisations must often engage an expensive specialist incident response consulting firm only after a serious incident occurs.



However, Adarma's MDR and DFIR service bridges this gap. Adarma provides a combined proactive incident planning with incident response expertise gained from running security operations for FTSE 350 organisations.



With Adarma's DFIR service, customers retain a minimum of 50 hours of incident response support alongside their existing MDR services.



This ensures immediate access to a team of highly trained digital forensics and incident response experts via a 24x7 secure hotline. For Adarma MDR customers, this means the DFIR response team will already possess a deep understanding of their business, operations, and technology infrastructure. This eliminates the learning curve faced when an incident response firm is brought in.



This streamlined approach significantly reduces overall response time and allows organisations to spend unused hours to take advantage of Adarma's security consultancy services.



"MDR is crucial for handling a broad range of common cyber incidents," said John Maynard, CEO of Adarma.



"However, it is equally important to ensure that organisations have the necessary technical response capabilities to address serious issues and have continuity as well as control throughout. That's why I am proud to introduce Adarma's latest DFIR offering, which bridges the gap between MDR and specialist incident response consultancies—delivering a cost-effective, swift and coordinated response to all incidents."



Adarma's enhanced MDR services with DFIR capabilities mark a significant milestone in empowering organisations to effectively respond to cyber threats, mitigate risks, and safeguard their valuable assets. With a focus on comprehensive incident planning and a timely response, Adarma is dedicated to delivering exceptional cyber resilience to its customers.



For more information about Adarma's DFIR retainer, visit: https://adarma.com/incident-response/



About Adarma

We are Adarma, independent leaders in detection and response services. We specialise in designing, building and managing cybersecurity operations that deliver a measurable reduction in business risk. We are on a mission to make cyber resilience a reality for organisations around the world.



Our team of passionate Cyber Defenders work hand in hand with our customers to mitigate risk and maximise the value of their cybersecurity investments. Powered by the Adarma Threat Management Platform and optimised to our customers' individual needs, we deliver an integrated set of services that improve your security posture including best in class Managed Detection and Response services.



We operate with transparency and visibility across today's hybrid-SOC environments to ensure our customers are protected as they innovate, transform, and grow their businesses. Adarma delivers the cybersecurity outcomes you need to make a remarkable difference.



For more information, visit: https://adarma.com/