Adarma Releases Report on Top 3 Cyber Threats Facing UK Businesses

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2023 -- As the world becomes more interconnected, the risk of cyber-attacks continues to grow. Adversaries are becoming more sophisticated in their methods, making it essential for businesses to stay up-to-date on the latest cyber threats. In response, Adarma has released a report on the top three cyber threats facing UK businesses.



Based on daily collection, processing, and analysis of incident reports and external intelligence, Adarma's report provides actionable insights for cyber defenders. The report highlights Initial Access Resale (IAR) attacker strategies and how to defend against them, Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacker strategies and how to mitigate against them, and Cyber extortion techniques and how to strengthen cybersecurity posture against them. Additionally, the report addresses the rise of Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Fatigue and how to combat it.



"As organizations continue to struggle with the digital fallout of the rush to cloud during the pandemic, cyber adversaries continue to find new and increasingly sophisticated ways to exploit the vulnerabilities born out of the urgency and speed of digital transformation over the past three years," said Cian Heasley, Threat Intelligence Team Lead at Adarma. "IAR, BEC, and Cyber Extortion have emerged as the top three most prevalent attacks, however, there has also been a notable rise in MFA Fatigue, which organizations should also be alert to."



The report provides CISOs and executive decision-makers with the information they need to adjust their security posture to remain protected in today's dynamic risk environment. Adarma's report offers insights to help businesses understand cyber adversaries, their motivations, and their tradecraft, empowering them to better defend their organizations.



About Adarma

Adarma are independent leaders in detection and response services. We specialise in designing, building and managing cybersecurity operations that deliver a measurable reduction in business risk. We are on a mission to make cyber resilience a reality for organisations around the world.



Our team of passionate cyber defenders work hand in hand with our customers to mitigate risk and maximise the value of their cybersecurity investments. Powered by the Adarma Threat Management Platform and optimised to our customers' individual needs, we deliver an integrated set of services that improve your security posture including best in class Managed Detection and Response services.



We operate with transparency and visibility across today's hybrid-Security Operations Centre (SOC) environments to ensure our customers are protected as they innovate, transform, and grow their businesses. Adarma delivers the cybersecurity outcomes you need to make a remarkable difference.



Company Quote



Joanne Gilhooley, CMO of Adarma commented

" Organisations and, more specifically, security teams have been under significant stress of late. Not only are they having to contend with a rise in the frequency and sophistication of cyber attacks, but they are having to do so with limited resources,"



"At Adarma, we pride ourselves on being a trusted partner, working hand-in-hand with customers to tackle these ever-evolving threats. By delivering 24/7 monitoring, human-led investigation, hunting and active response actions, our MDR service is yet another extension of our promise to bolster businesses' cyber resilience."



Adarma is an independent cybersecurity company, founded in 2019, with offices in Edinburgh and London.