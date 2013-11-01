Adart Poly Bag Inc. Now Introduces Recycled Drawstring Backpacks with Zippered Pocket

Hicksville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Adart Poly Bag Inc., a well-known manufacturer of degradable and biodegradable plastic bags as well as reusable bags, now proudly introduces Recycled Drawstring Backpacks with a zippered pocket. Taking their cue from the huge demand of recycle bags, the company has decided to increase the quantity of styles, colors, and sizes of the reusable bags they offer.



One of the representatives at Adart Poly Bag Inc stated, “Our reusable bags are made of the highest quality materials and can be used for any application that a plastic or paper shopping bag can be used for, and are much stronger compared to other bags available on the market. All of our reusable shopping bags can be customized to your exact size and gauge specifications, with printing up to eight colors including process print.”



They have recently added what is known as non-woven T-shirt Bags into their reusable bags portfolio. These bags are tear resistant and water repellent and can hold everything from small items to all different types of food. The polypropylene material looks and feels like quality cloth. All of their non-woven T-shirt bags can be customized and printed in large quantities.



The company has many ties with market leaders around the world, and has put together a full line of plastic bags, paper printed bags and custom bags that are environment-friendly, economical and fulfill every client’s requirements.



About Adart Poly Bag Inc.

Adart Poly Bag Inc. is proud to be a leader in degradable and biodegradable plastics. Since 1967, Adart Poly Bag has been serving all industries providing customers with the highest quality plastic and paper bags. They have been running the company since its inception based on one basic principle; provide the customer with the highest quality products while offering world-class customer service. They remain with the clients from the beginning to the end of the order, answering all questions, and advising how to proceed based on their extensive experience in the industry.



To know more, please visit: http://www.adartpolybag.com/shop/category/stock-reusable-bags/.



Contact:

Adart Poly Bag Inc.

P.O. Box 615

Plainview, NY 11803

Toll Free - (800) 518-BAGS

Email ID - sales@adartpolybag.com