Adart Poly Bag Now Brings High-Quality Plastic Bags for Clients

Hicksville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Adart Poly Bag, a proud manufacturer of degradable and biodegradable plastics now brings high-quality plastic bags for clients. They offer the largest variety of plastic bags for customers to choose from.



They can cater all types of requirements from regular, open-end poly bags, polypropylene bags, header bags with tape and lip, bags on a wicket and much more. In fact, if clients are looking for customized products, this company can help. All their printed bags and clear plastic bags can be customized to the exact size and gauge specifications with printing choices of up to 8 colors, including process print.



The company ties up with some of the market leaders around the world, and has put together a full line of plastic bags, paper printed bags and custom bags that are not only more environment-friendly but also economical.



While elaborating Adart Poly Bag's achievements, a spokesperson stated, “One of our proudest achievements is the introduction of our corn starch based bags (made entirely out of organic ingredients and containing absolutely no polyethylene) that meet all ASTM (American Society for Testing Material) 6400 standards and are certified by the United States Composting Council.”



Moreover, they own a highly efficient staff with a research and development team that always searches for the latest innovations in the flexible packaging arena. They have introduced many products to the marketplace, including clear poly bags at wholesale prices.



About Adart Poly Bag

Adart Poly Bag Inc is proud to be a leader in degradable and biodegradable plastics. Since 1967, Adart Poly Bag has been serving all industries providing customers with the highest quality plastic and paper bags. They have been running the company since its inception based on one basic principle; provide the customer with the highest quality products while offering world-class customer service. They remain with the clients from the beginning to the end of the order, answering all questions, and advising how to proceed based on their extensive experience in the industry.



For more information, please visit: http://www.adartpolybag.com/shop/category/stock-plastic-bags/



Contact Detail:-

Wolk Packaging Group LLC

P.O. Box 615

Plainview, NY 11803

Phone: (516) 932-1001

Fax: (516) 932-1043

Email: sales@adartpolybag.com