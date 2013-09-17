Adart Poly Bag Now Introduces Top Class Custom Printed Bags

Hicksville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Adart Poly Bag, a well-known manufacturer of degradable and biodegradable plastic bags now introduces top-class custom printed bags. These bags are designed as per the clients’ requirements and are highly durable. The company offers the largest variety of plastic bags to its customers.



The company as the source for custom bags, guarantees a great product and clients’ satisfaction. They offer biodegradable custom plastic bags, paper bags, vinyl bag, or any type of box to exact specifications. They have introduced many products to the marketplace, including clear poly bags at wholesale prices.



All of their quality custom poly bags can be made to any size requirement and gauge specification and printed in up to eight colors. They possess a full-service, on-site art department to assist with graphics, layout and everything in between ensuring a timely delivery. Their normal lead times are 3 to 4 weeks for domestically made bags and boxes and 10 to 12 weeks for imported bags and boxes.



From regular, open-end poly bags, polypropylene bags, header bags with tape and lip, bags on a wicket and much more, they can cater all types of client requirements. All their printed bags and clear plastic bags can be customized to exact size and gauge specifications with printing choices of up to 8 colors, including process print.



While elaborating the custom bags, a spokesperson stated, “Adart Poly Bag has been manufacturing custom bags since 1967. Whatever type of custom bag or box you are thinking of making, chances are we have manufactured it already. With over 50,000 custom jobs under our belt, you can be assured that you are dealing with one of the most experienced custom bag companies in the world. What can Adart Poly Bag do for you?”



About Adart Poly Bag

Adart Poly Bag Inc. is proud to be a leader in degradable and biodegradable plastics. Since 1967 Adart Poly Bag has been serving all industries providing customers with the highest quality plastic and paper bags. They have been running the company since its inception based on one basic principle; provide the customer with the highest quality products while offering world-class customer service. They remain with the clients from the beginning to the end of the order, answering all questions, and advising how to proceed based on their extensive experience in the industry.



For more information, please visit: http://www.adartpolybag.com/shop/category/custom-bags/



Contact Detail:-

Wolk Packaging Group LLC

P.O. Box 615

Plainview, NY 11803

Phone: (516) 932-1001

Fax: (516) 932-1043

Email - sales@adartpolybag.com