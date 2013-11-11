Adart Poly Bag Now Offers Color Paper SOS Bags from Its Paper Shopping Bags

Hicksville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Adart Poly Bag, a proud manufacturer of degradable and biodegradable plastics, now offers Color Paper SOS Bags from its Paper Shopping Bags category. Adart Poly Bag offers the largest variety of paper bags in the industry. From Recycled, Environmentally Friendly Paper Bags to high-end Reusable Glossy Euro Shoppers, they guarantee to deliver all kinds of paper bags that fit all kinds of needs and requirements.



They are also known to deliver customized paper bags so the user can customize it according to size, gauge, and specification and printing up to eight colors including process print.



One of the representatives stated, “At Adart Poly Bag, we carry the largest variety of Plastic Shopping Bags as well as Paper Shopping Bags in the industry. From High Density Loop Handle Shoppers, Colorful Die Cut Shopping Bags, T Shirt Bags and much more, we also store Plastic Merchandise Bags and of course, a wide collection of Shopping Bag that fits your application, all at extremely competitive prices.”



Colored paper merchandise bags from Adart Poly Bag, are dyed during the paper making process, and others also have other kind of paper that require coloring only to the outside of the bag.



Moreover, they own a highly efficient staff with a research and development team that always searches for the latest innovations in the flexible packaging arena. They have introduced many products to the marketplace, including clear poly bags at wholesale prices.



About Adart Poly Bag Inc.

Adart Poly Bag Inc. is proud to be a leader in degradable and biodegradable plastics. Since 1967, Adart Poly Bag has been serving all industries providing customers with the highest quality plastic and paper bags. They have been running the company since its inception based on one basic principle; provide the customer with the highest quality products while offering world-class customer service. They remain with the clients from the beginning to the end of the order, answering all questions, and advising how to proceed based on their extensive experience in the industry.



To know more, please visit: http://www.adartpolybag.com/shop/category/paper/.



Contact:

Adart Poly Bag Inc.

P.O. Box 615

Plainview, NY 11803

Toll Free - 800-518-BAGS

Email ID - sales@adartpolybag.com