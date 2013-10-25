Adart Poly Bag Offers Biodegradable Range of Custom Plastic Bags for Any Required Size and Specification

Hicksville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Adart Poly Bag offers a biodegradable range of custom plastic bags for any required size and specification. Being an accomplished manufacturer in the custom printed poly bag business for over 40 years, they can customize plastic bags to any extent while providing mesmeric graphics for a better visual appearance. The variety is endless, whether one requires a printed die cut ziplock bags, door knob bags, or hard handle printed bags.



Plastic bags have been customer’s most popular carry options but the conventional dull appearance makes them nearly obsolete. Adart Poly Bag, the creative pioneer in the custom plastic bag manufacturing industry, offers fresh options for custom printed plastic bags, with enticing graphics and convenient handling options.



They are not just manufacturers of plastic bags but a full service company with an on-site art department to assist with graphics, lay-out and everything a client requires for their project. They are also one of the few renowned companies offering biodegradable custom plastic bags.



They have the largest variety of plastic bags ranging from regular, open-end poly bags, polypropylene bags, header bags with tape and lip, bags on a wicket, and much more. They offer custom printed poly bags for a range of applications and uses.



About Adart Poly Bag Inc.

Since 1967, Adart Poly Bag Inc. has been serving all industries providing customers with the highest quality plastic and paper bags. Working with some of the largest companies in the world, they have put together a full line of plastic and paper printed bags and custom bags that are not only more environmentally-friendly but also economical, as well. They also custom manufacture every type of plastic, paper and vinyl bag, and can print up to eight colors including process print. Their research and development team is always searching for the latest innovations in the flexible packaging arena, and have introduced many products to the marketplace.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.adartpolybag.com.



Contact Address -:

Adart Poly Bag Inc.

P.O. Box 615

Plainview, NY 11803

Tel: (516) 932-1001

Fax: (516) 932-1043

sales@adartpolybag.com