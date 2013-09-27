Hicksville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Adart Poly Bag offers made to order, environmentally-friendly paper bags and printed plastic shopping bags. They provide finely detailed and beautifully crafted carry bags for customers’ convenience after the sale. All their offerings are exactly as per the specifications of the client, the exact size parameters, the material to be used and colors options.



Adart Poly Bag is one of the most renowned manufacturer of the finest quality and largest variety of printed shopping bags. They offer shopping bags for loop handle shoppers, a colorful range of die cut shopping bags, T-shirt bags and much more. They work closely with their client right from the start to understand the specifications, intended usability of the bag, and the color or type of print the client desires.



Their range of paper shopping bags is a more simple and classic eco-friendly variant to the high-end reusable Glossy Euro Shoppers. All the papers are extremely customizable and can be tailored to the exact size and gauge specifications the client wants, with up to eight colors to print, including process print.



If plastic shopping bags are a more workable solution for your business then they have the largest variety of Plastic Shopping Bags in the industry. Their ranges of plastic shopping bags are extremely diverse and can be customized for a number of usability options. The printed shopping bag range from Adart Poly Bag has endless options to give the customer feel good carry options.



About Adart Poly Bag Inc.

Since 1967, Adart Poly Bag Inc. has been serving all industries providing customers with the highest quality plastic and paper bags. Working with some of the largest companies in the world, they have put together a full line of plastic and paper printed bags and custom bags that are not only more environmentally-friendly but also economical as well. They also custom manufacture every type of plastic, paper and vinyl bag, and can print up to eight colors including process print. Their research and development team is always searching for the latest innovations in the flexible packaging arena, and have introduced many products to the marketplace.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.adartpolybag.com/shop/category/stock-shopping-bags/.



Contact Address -:

Adart Poly Bag Inc.

P.O. Box 615

Plainview, NY 11803

Tel: 516-932-1001

Fax: 516-932-1043

sales@adartpolybag.com