Adart Poly Bag Offers Plastic Mailers with Steady Protection Feature and Great Usability Options

Hicksville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Adart Poly Bag offers plastic mailers with a steady protection feature and great usability options. They have a range of mailers designed as per the types of products that need to be posted ranging from simple plastic mailers to heavy duty mailers. All their mailers offer a varied range of functionalities like protection from weather conditions or punctures, apart from safely transporting the package.



Plastic mailers are the most popular choice in today’s world for both personal and business uses. Adart Poly Bag offers a comprehensive range of plastic mailers with a variety of usability features to serve these purposes. They can provide mailers in customized forms and they can be printed in large quantities as per the client specifications and requirements.



Their first classes Co-Ex Mailers are a sure shot option to get documents securely to their destination. These mailers have a first-class border and indicia for easy and convenient mailing. They are constructed of 2.75 mil co-extruded film and are available in a variety of sizes to suit the client’s preferences.



If a more superior in strength and secure plastic mailer is required, then their heavy duty Mailers provide superior strength and opacity. These mailers include an extra lay down of adhesive to make sure that mailers are delivered with no damages. They are constructed of 3 mil Grey Low Density Polyethylene and are available in a variety of size options.



About Adart Poly Bag Inc.

Since 1967, Adart Poly Bag Inc. has been serving all industries providing customers with the highest quality plastic and paper bags. Working with some of the largest companies in the world, they have put together a full line of plastic and paper printed bags and custom bags that are not only more environmentally-friendly but also economical as well. They also custom manufacture every type of plastic, paper and vinyl bag, and can print up to eight colors including process print. Their research and development team is always searching for the latest innovations in the flexible packaging arena, and have introduced many products to the marketplace.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.adartpolybag.com/shop/category/stock-plastic-mailers/.



Contact Address:

Adart Poly Bag Inc.

P.O. Box 615

Plainview, NY 11803

Tel: (516) 932-1001

Fax: (516) 932-1043

sales@adartpolybag.com