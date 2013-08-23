Adart Poly Bag Receives Overwhelming Response from Its Customers

Hicksville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Adart Poly Bag, a renowned New York based paper and plastic bags manufacturer, recently received an open arm gesture from its customers. The overwhelming response Adart Poly Bag received was for offering the world class services to its customers.



The Sr. Executive Vice President of Kerwick & Curran Inc. spoke highly about the printed poly bags project they bestowed on Adart Poly Bag. He discusses how this poly bag company successfully met up a very bulky and urgent requirement within just 5 days. “They did not just meet our lead time”, says he, “They actually beat it by a day. Thank you again, we will definitely be back.”



Susan Bridges, a spokesperson for Groups SEP, was also found herself flabbergasted with the quick and qualitative services of Adart Poly Bag. She elaborated her organization’s experience with this custom plastic bags company and stated, “When searching for a printed bags supplier for our start-up retail organization, Home & Cook, I quickly discovered that Adart Poly Bag excelled in several areas, be it product quality, staff’s flexibility and services and dedicated follow up to our requirements.”



The key reason behind these gracious words from Adart Poly Bags is the hard work and dedication put up by the staff of the company. The company has further advanced and achieved techniques for creating “corn starch based bags (made entirely out of organic ingredients and containing absolutely no polyethylene)”. These bags meet all ASTM (American Society for Testing Material) 6400 standards and are certified by the United States Composting Council, as explained by a spokesperson for Adart Poly Bag.



About Adart Poly Bag

Adart Poly Bag Inc. is proud to be a leader in degradable and biodegradable plastics. Working with some of the largest companies in the world, we have put together a full line of plastic and paper printed bags and custom bags that are not only more environmentally friendly but also economical as well!



For more information, please visit http://www.adartpolybag.com



ADART POLY BAG INC

100 Lauman lane

Hicksville NY 11801

Company Phone/Fax: 516 932 1001 (Phone), 516 932 1043 (Fax), 1800 518 BAGS (toll free)