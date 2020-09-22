VANCOUVER, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2020 -- Overview of the report: ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market

The market report on the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market published by Reports and Data includes an analysis of the key segments of the entire ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market. The report aims to shed light on the prevalent business strategies and models, analyze the market trends, and investigate the growth of the market through thorough statistical analysis. The report also covers the assessment of the overall market, depending on the validated industry data obtained through primary and secondary research.



The report covers an extensive impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains, changed the market dynamics, and has impacted the demands of the products offered by the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market. The report studies the impact of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID scenario. The report further covers the assessment of the present and future impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the market.



The market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.



The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso, Continental AG, Valeo, Magna International, Veoneer, Hyundai Mobis, Aptiv, and Analog Devices., among others.



The ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market offers a detailed analysis of the product portfolio, key trends, applications, and a thorough value chain analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the product types and applications of the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components industry.



- System Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

o Adaptive Cruise Control

o Adaptive Front Light

o Automatic Emergency Braking

o Blind Spot Detection

o Cross Traffic Alert

o Driver Monitoring System

o Forward Collision Warning

o Intelligent Park Assistance

o Lane Departure Assistance

o Night Vision System

o Pedestrian Detection System

o Road Sign Recognition

o Traffic Jam Assist

o Others



- Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

o Passenger Vehicle

a. Mid-sized car

b. Sedan

c. Minivan

d. Convertible

e. Crossover

f. Hatchback

g. Others

o Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

a. Compact

b. Utility Vehicle

c. Supermini

d. Light Truck

e. Others

o Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

a. Mobile Truck

b. Limo

c. Recreational Vehicle

d. Towing Truck

e. Fire Trucks

f. Others



- Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

o Electric Vehicles

a. Battery Electric Vehicle

b. Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

c. Hybrid Electric Vehicle

d. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

o Gasoline Powered



- Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

o Image Sensor

o LiDAR Sensor

o Ultrasonic Sensor

o Infrared Sensor

o Radar Sensor

o Laser

o Capacitive Sensor

o Others



Scope of the Report:

The study provides a detailed analysis of the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market on a global as well regional scale and covers the assessment of the key geographies of the world with regards to the market size, market volume, revenue generation, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. The leading geographies studied in the report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The regional analysis segment of the report includes the functioning of the key players in each region, regions, product type, end-users, and applications.



Furthermore, the report further segments the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market on the basis of key regions and countries. The report covers the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and overall growth trends in the specific key geographies of the world. The regional analysis includes regions and countries such as:

- North America

- Canada

- U.S.

- Europe

- Germany

- Italy

- U.K.

- Rest of EU

- Asia Pacific

- India

- China

- Japan

- South Korea

- Rest of APAC

- Latin America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Rest of LATAM

- Middle East & Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- U.A.E

- Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

- Offers a comprehensive overview of the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment

- Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives

- Growth prospects of the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market for the forecast period of 2020-2027

- Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments

- SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights

- Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments



