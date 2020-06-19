Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2020 -- The ADAS market in image sensors segment will augment the industry size owing to the development of computer vision analysis systems with effective object identification technologies. Increasing application of image sensors including auto high beam, night vision, blind spot detection, lane departure warning systems and surround view systems will support the industry size. Technological advancements targeted towards offering better sensitivity and image processing along with lower implementation cost will further propel the industry share.



The PCV segment is expected to showcase substantial growth with increasing installation of driver assistance systems to reduce fatalities. Surging disposable income is significantly contributing towards proliferating sales of premium and luxury vehicles equipped with electronic & safety systems. Moreover, the growing demand for compact cars featuring standard ADAS technologies will further boost ADAS market penetration over the projected timeframe.



Increasing installation of advanced driver assistance systems in automobiles during vehicle production will further drive the OEM market. Buyers prefer vehicles preinstalled with ADAS technologies for availing warranty and insurance offered by manufacturers. OEMs are focusing on offering high-quality products with reliability to attract more consumers and gain advantage over competitors. Further, suppliers are developing a strong supply chain to ensure continuous product delivery.



The loss of human lives on account of road accidents, due to reduced visibility at night, user misjudgment, increased mobile phone usage during driving and drunk driving has necessitated the safety systems in vehicles, driving ADAS market size. According to World Health Organization estimates, road traffic related fatal accidents accounted for over 1.25 million cases, globally. Increased preference for advanced sensing systems for avoiding crashes & accidents are expected to proliferate ADAS market over the forecast timeline.



Escalating consumer inclination toward vehicles featuring ADAS and stringent regulations by government to decrease fatal accidents by deploying ADAS will drive the market growth. Rising adoption by leading automotive OEMs to maintain their strong foothold in the industry on account of the ground-breaking innovations in automotive market will also fuel ADAS market share.



Europe will account for a significant share over the projected timeframe owing to the supporting government initiatives including EuroNCAP, promoting the mandatory fitment of active safety features in automobiles. Moreover, the fitment of multiple ADAS systems in vehicles including drowsiness and attention detection, lane keeping assist, emergency stop signal, reversing camera, and detection system, among others by 2021 will further support industry expansion over the forecast timeframe.



The ADAS market share is highly competitive owing to the presence of key players including Bosch Group, Texas Instruments, Autoliv AB, Continental AG, and ZF TRW. The other players include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Joyson, and Harman International. Improvements in product design, configuration, and after-sales services are the major concerning areas for industry players.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 4. Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market, By Technology

4.1. Global ADAS market share by technology, 2018 & 2025

4.2. Adaptive cruise control

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2025

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025

4.3. Automatic high beam control

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2025

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025

4.4. Autonomous park assists

4.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2025

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025

4.5. Blind spot detection

4.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2025

4.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025

4.6. Driver Monitoring

4.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2025

4.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025

4.7. Forward Collision Warning

4.7.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2025

4.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025

4.8. Front Lighting

4.8.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2025

4.8.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025

4.9. AEB

4.9.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2025

4.9.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025

4.10. Night Vision

4.10.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2025

4.10.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025

4.11. Head Up Display

4.11.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2025

4.11.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025

4.12. Lane Departure Warning

4.12.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2025

4.12.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025

4.13. Park Assist

4.13.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2025

4.13.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025

4.14. Surround View System

4.14.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2025

4.14.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025

4.15. Traffic Sign Recognition

4.15.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2025

4.15.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025

4.16. TPMS

4.16.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2025

4.16.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025



