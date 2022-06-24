New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2022 -- Latest published market study on Worldwide ADAS Supplier Ecosystem Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide ADAS Supplier Ecosystem space, as well as what our survey respondents—all outsourcing decision-makers—predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), Gentex Corporation (United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Visteon Corporation (United States), ECOSYS Group (France), ARM Ltd. (United Kingdom), Imagination Technologies (United Kingdom), Alert Technologies Inc. (United States).



Scope of the Report of ADAS Supplier Ecosystem

ADAS or Advanced driver-assistance systems are a set of electronics systems which are integrated to assist drivers both during driving and parking. It is considered a move towards automated cars. ADAS also drastically increases the safety standards by providing real time information about the surroundings to the driver. ADAS is also said to decrease the number of human made errors which result in accidents, thus saving both passenger and pedestrians lives. The ADAS Supplier ecosystem is expected to increase with growth of automobile market. North America is expected to emerge as the most dominant market of ADAS Supplier Ecosystem.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Wifi, Bluetooth), Distribution Channel (OEMs, After Market), Processor (ECUs, MCUs), Component (Camera, Lidar, Ultrasonic, Radar, Infrared, Others)



Market Drivers:

Growth of Automotive Industry

Advancement in Technology



Market Trends:

OEMs Accounts for Largest Market Share



Opportunities:

Integration of Artificial Intelligence with ADAS



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Key Developments in the Market:

In 2020, Velodyne Lidar, a US technology company specialised on LiDAR technology has announced acquisition of Mapper.ai, a firm offering mapping and localization software solutions. The acquisition deal will accelerate the firm's development of its Vella software and Velarray lidar software which are an essential part of company's upcoming mega product in the field of advanced driver assistance systems.

In 2020, Velodyne Lidar, an innovative Lidar Tech based company situated in Silicon Valley has announced a signing of a deal with Graf Industrial Corporation. Lidar Tech is currently valued at USD 1.8 billion. Velodyne went through the SPAC way to go public to avoid the extra scrutiny which comes with traditional IPO.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global ADAS Supplier Ecosystem Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the ADAS Supplier Ecosystem market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the ADAS Supplier Ecosystem Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the ADAS Supplier Ecosystem

Chapter 4: Presenting the ADAS Supplier Ecosystem Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the ADAS Supplier Ecosystem market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, ADAS Supplier Ecosystem Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



