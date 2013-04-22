AdCare Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMEX:ADK) Investor Alert: Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of AdCare Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMEX:ADK) shares over potential securities laws violations by AdCare Health Systems, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



Investors who purchased shares of AdCare Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMEX:ADK), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of AdCare Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMEX:ADK) concerning whether a series of statements by AdCare Health Systems, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



AdCare Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMEX:ADK) reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from $26.69 million in 2009 to $151.35 million.



On April 16, 2013, AdCare Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE MKT: ADK) announced that the filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2012, and the previously announced restatements of the Company's financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2012, June 30, 2012 and September 30, 2012, will be delayed beyond April 16, 2013 (the extended filing deadline for the Form 10-K).

Then on April 18, 2013, AdCare Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE MKT: ADK) confirmed that Brogdon Family, LLC, an affiliate of Christopher Brogdon , AdCare Health Systems' Vice Chairman and beneficial owner of greater than 10% of the AdCare common stock, informed the AdCare Health Systems Board of Directors on April 17, 2013 of its interest in commencing an unsolicited tender offer to acquire, at a price of $8.00 per share, such number of shares of AdCare Health Systems common stock that would result in Mr. Brogdon beneficially owning at least 55%, but no more than 75%, of the outstanding shares of AdCare common stock (the "Tender Offer").



Shares of AdCare Health Systems closed on April 19, 2013, at $5.80 per share.



