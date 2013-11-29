Add a Life Saving Accessory for Your Life Safety, with the Trendy and Stylish Medical Alert Bracelets from My Identity Doctor

Lakewood, CO - (SBWIRE) -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Add a lifesaving accessory for your life safety, with the trendy and stylish medical alert bracelets from My Identity Doctor. Their complete range of medical alert ID jewelry not only provides the precise and critical medical information to the doctors but offers a great sense of style to the wearer, like that of a precious jewel. The medical alert bracelets are made of finest quality stainless steel and the non-allergic materials and come with chains as well as with straps to fit into the scheme of things for every wearer.



Adorning a medical ID bracelet is an excellent and stylish way to prepare for an emergency well before it strikes. My Identity Doctor with their stylishly crafted and finely engraved medical ID bracelets prepares anyone with a serious medical condition, allergy to drugs, or anyone who would require special treatment in an emergency.



Their spokesperson speaks on their medical alert bracelet range, “My-Identity-Doctor provides a comprehensive range of ID Bracelets in a wide variety of styles and colors of medical symbols with superior quality engravings. All engraving that is done on the stainless steel medical bracelets, is done in a bold BLACK highly defined print. This type of engraving goes way beyond the classic typical standard edge engraving. When purchasing a medical bracelet you need it to keep you safe. Our easy to read BLACK laser engraving can keep you safe when you need it most.”



The bracelets from their catalog are beautifully designed pieces with the critical medical information engraved in such a manner that trained medical personnel will be able to notice it immediately and easily. My Identity Doctor`s specific bracelets like hypertension bracelet or hypoglycemia bracelet help medical professional to know exactly what medical care and medicines the individuals need or what they do not.



About Myidentitydoctor.com

My Identity Doctor provides the most highly recommended medical ID Bracelets & Necklaces available. My Identity Doctor ensures medical patients can receive the highest quality engraving & jewelry that focuses on reliability & safety. All Medical ID jewelry is custom engraved with the most highly visible and defined engraving available. This engraving style is specifically geared towards high definition to ensure your medical information is clear & easy to see in case of an emergency. The top rated BLACK engraving makes it easy for Medical doctors to see and read your information. Their Stainless steel IDs are custom designed to improve contrast to further increase visibility, they warranty all items and offer 100% engraving guarantee.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.myidentitydoctor.com



Company Name: My Identity Doctor

Contact Person: Jon Paul S.

Address: 915 W. Jewell Ave Lakewood CO 80232

Company Phone/Fax: 1-888-631-1165/303-800-6108

Contact Mail ID: news@myidentitydoctor.com

Social Accounts:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/myidentitydoctor

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/myidentitydoc