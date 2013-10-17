Add Architectural Detail to Your Home with Great Door Casings and Mouldings

Lancashire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Anyone who’s seen art would know that a frame provides the dimensions to a picture. Without it, the picture will look dull and boring. That’s exactly how door casing and wooden door frames work.



As they say, “a door is only as good as its frame”. A door entrance is really not complete without installing a door casing, the trim moulding which surrounds the interior and exterior of any doors. The door casings serve as a barrier for dust and dirt. A nicely crafted door casing is an added design element enhancing the over-all appeal of any room or home. The trim around doors greatly influences the look and style of your interior design. It also adds sophisticated designs into your rooms and spaces, and showing a unique sense of style. It bridges the gaps and cover spaces between doors and the rough framing and wall surfaces.



“At Mike England Timber Co. Ltd we pride take pride on being an independent timber supplier. We provide superior quality standard and bespoke sawn and moulded timber products.”



About Mike England Timber

M+E is a timber exporter and high class sawmiller in Lancashire and has been an independent supplier of high quality softwood Door Casings for over 40 years. They supply only the finest quality of door casings and frames that are produced from highest quality redwood in the Northern Region of Sweden and not to mention all products they carry are cost efficient.

They source out timber products using environmentally sustainable practices and with FSC accreditation.



Excited to revitalize your interiors, book your door frames and casing today and enjoy an ambient fit for a queen.



For more information about the company and its services visit the official website at www.mplusetimber.co.uk. Contact them through Freephone 0800 707 6115 or send enquiries and feedback to sales@mplusetimber.co.uk.