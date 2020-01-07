Add Elegance to Any Space with Faux Floral Arrangements from Bloomr

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2020 -- A leading seller of best luxury faux floral arrangements, Bloomr offers faux floral arrangements in a variety of colors and sizes. These arrangements act as the perfect centerpieces next to a stack of books on a coffee table, or on its own on the dining table. Handcrafted by real florists, the artificial floral arrangements perfectly mimic their real counterparts. You can use these arrangements to add beauty and style to any space be it residential or commercial.



The company offers plethora of floral arrangements including peony arrangement, rose arrangement, potted medenilla, mixed flower arrangement, rose arrangement in glass vase, mixed rose arrangement in glass vase, and various others. The artificial arrangements require little to no maintenance and do not wilt like their real counterparts. If you're looking to buy faux floral arrangements, you can check out the massive collection of Bloomr.



Bloomr is one of the most sought-after artificial plants suppliers in Dubai. The company has a vast distributions network across the nation. All of their products are dispatched in quality packaging boxes to ensure quality during transit. In addition to luxury artificial floral arrangements, the company also offers faux orchid arrangements, faux stems, faux trees and more.



Talking about their faux floral arrangements, a representative from the company stated, "Shop Bloomr for the finest in Luxury Artificial Floral Arrangements. From colorful hydrangeas, to chic peonies, and romantic roses, you'll find the perfect silk floral piece for any space. Our Florists have sourced from all over the world to find and curate the best selection of materials to create our products. For us, quality is everything."



About Bloomr

Florist by trade, Swedish by birth, and interior enthusiast in soul, ZoZo, with his wife, Leah, launched their brainchild, Bloomr, as a passion project in 2015. In 2004, Zozo embarked on his career as a Florist and very quickly found himself drawn to artificial floral due to their longevity. In 2015, Leah, with a background in e-commerce, a knack for branding, and a serious eye for design, joined Zozo on his mission and brought in her expertise to create what is now Bloomr. Their motivation to create and establish a brand in the market that offers consumers easy access to top-quality, high-design, fine faux floral and plants stemmed from one simple notion: To bring long-lasting life to interiors. Bloomr designs are inspired by ZoZo's Scandinavian heritage. Our products are characterized by simplicity, minimalism, and functionality.



For more information, please visit: https://bloomr.ae/



Contact Details

DUBAI

Al Maktoum Street

Dubai, UAE

Phone: +971 7 243 8394

Mobile: +971 58 286 4825