Add Google Maps Into Your Business Cards, Flyers and Letterheads With Springpublisher 2.3

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- SpringPublisher is a professional, but affordable and easy to use desktop publishing software which enables you to design and print Business Cards, Flyers, Postcards, Letterheads and other artworks within a few minutes.



With the new version of SpringPublisher(v.2.3) released, now you will be able to integrate google maps into your business cards, flyers and letterheads instantly.



Here's how to use SpringPublisher to insert google maps into your business materials :



1. Download and install SpringPublisher. you can download SpringPublisher from the official website: http://www.springpublisher.com/



2. Run SpringPublisher, You will see a "Create a new project" dialog, you can in here to create a blank project or create project from built-in templates or open a exist project.



3. After you created/opened a project, it will enter the project edition window. Click on "Insert Map" button on the left side of the window.



4. Enter the address which you wanted to add on the "Insert Map" window. You can zoom in/out of the views of the map or move the location of the map, just like when you use the google maps. and also you can add a location marker to your map to point your address more specifically.



5. Click on "OK" button, it will add the map to the artwork. you can resize, rotate or move the map on the canvas whatever you like, if you want to change the map's address or views, you can change those setting on the properties area which on the right side of the window.



*Since google maps has resolution limitation , we recommend you to upgrade your SpringPublisher to Pro version to get the best result.



Learn more about product information and download the free trial, visit: http://www.springpublisher.com/