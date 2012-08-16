Add Illumination to Life With Laser Vision Correction Surgery

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- Any kind of opacity in the vision of any person deprives them from witnessing the colorful morphology of the world. Any kind of discomfort in eyes should never be neglected, as it can lead to permanent damage to eye sight. Farsightedness and near sightedness are common problems which are seen in many people these days.



Human eyes cannot naturally shield themselves from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the environment. When we go out in the scorching sunlight, our eyes potentially can take a serious toll because of the harmful UV-rays. Similarly, at home or at the work place, sitting in front of the computer screen for hours also weakens the eye-sight. In minor eye-sight problems, using eyeglasses with appropriate power can solve the issue, but there are times when people's eye sight problems cannot be fixed by glasses. In such cases where people are unhappy with a simple fix like glasses, they should consult an experienced ophthalmologist or Lasik specialist. With poor unaided eyesight, one recommendation may be to undergo surgical treatment.



Treatment like laser vision correction surgery is a procedure performed with an excimer laser to help patients who are nearsighted, farsighted or those with astigmatism reduce refractive errors and decrease their dependence on corrective eye wear, including glasses and contact lenses. Laser vision correction is a broad term used to describe a variety of laser procedures, including ASA (Advanced Surface Ablation) PRK and LASIK. All laser vision correction procedures are performed with an excimer laser, which is used to reshape the cornea, thereby correcting visual imperfections.



However, LASIK, and ASA PRK are two very different procedures. For example, LASIK eye surgery requires the creation of a corneal flap, a thin piece of tissue that is lifted from the surface of the eye to expose the stroma (middle layer of the cornea) for laser vision correction. The tissue is then placed back over the eye after the procedure and it heals within hours. However, some West Palm Beach Lasik patients and patients from around the world have naturally thin corneal tissue and may therefore not qualify for the LASIK approach.



In that case, ASA (Advanced Surface Ablation) PRK is performed. In ASA PRK the central portion of the outer layer of the cornea (the epithelium or skin) is removed completely after being loosened with an alcohol solution. The epithelial tissue is removed and allowed to re-grow after laser vision correction, and is held in place with a bandage contact lens until healing is complete. Both procedures, including LASIK and ASA PRK involve the use of the latest excimer laser technology using the Allegretto Eye-Q 400 Excimer laser.



The crux of the matter is taking the time to do a consultation with a good ophthalmologist who does LASIK and Laser Vision Correction; after having a successful vision correction procedure, you can enjoy the fragrance of life without glasses.



