Add Some Heat to Summer Marketing with Custom Hot Sauce Labels

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Lightning Labels, custom label and sticker printing leader, is encouraging hot sauce manufacturers to take advantage of summer marketing opportunities to spice up their product packaging with updated hot sauce labels.



During warmer months, consumers often heat up their barbecues, festival foods, dinner parties and even everyday meals with unique flavors and fun new condiments, making it a perfect time for manufacturers to consider a revamp to their marketing campaign. Hot sauce is a popular topping for many summer foods, and as shoppers peruse stores and shop online, they'll be looking for products that stand out. Custom hot sauce labels can help brands command attention.



"While consumers appreciate hot sauce year-round, summer is a great time to think about product packaging, especially for hot sauce producers," says AnneMarie Campbell, Business Development Manager at Lightning Labels. "Brands can take advantage of the high-quality and speedy digital printing services offered by Lightning Labels to give bottles custom labels that are just as bold as the sauce they contain."



Make Hot Sauce Label Printing a Surefire Way to Heat Up Sales:



Lightning Labels' digital printing offers manufacturers a seemingly limitless array of colors to choose from for hot sauce label printing. Because packaging plays a major role in consumers' purchasing decisions when considering a new product, hot sauce labels need to be flashy, colorful and vibrant to mirror the flavors of the condiment. That's why it's imperative to create stickers and labels that highlight products as the hottest items on store shelves. Lightning Labels can help brands choose the perfect label packaging design, including text and images to make their products pop.



Print Labels for Hot Sauce in Winning Batches:



Whether manufacturers want to make minor changes to their labels for hot sauce or overhaul their design entirely, it's only natural for decision-makers to want to create sample batches before committing to purchasing thousands of labels. That's why Lightning Labels offers affordable prices on all shipment sizes, allowing brands to test packaging and customize shorter label runs.



Another major consideration companies may have is the durability of their hot sauce bottle stickers, which makes waterproof labels a smart choice. Manufacturers can rest assured that their products' packaging will hold up well, whether items are kept in fridges, pantries or the warehouse, or at outdoor events like barbecues, festivals and restaurants.



Lightning Labels is currently offering 10 percent off label orders through June 26, 2013, using promo code SUMMER13 at checkout. The maximum discount is $1,000. Adding to the hot summer savings, all those who order will be automatically entered to win $1,000 in free gas. Free ground shipping applies to regularly priced orders shipped only within the United States and Canada. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotion. No purchase necessary. Visit LightningLabels.com for details.



About Lightning Labels

Lightning Labels uses state-of-the-art digital printing technology to provide affordable, full-color custom labels and custom stickers of all shapes and sizes, and now offers a full line of custom packaging products. From small orders for individuals, to the bulk needs of big businesses, Lightning Labels is equipped to handle and fulfill sticker, label and product packaging projects of all types. Best of all, like the name implies, Lightning Labels provides a quick turnaround to every customers' labeling and product packaging needs. Uses for Lightning Labels custom product labels and custom stickers include food packaging and organic food labels, wine and beverage labels, bath and body labels, and nutraceutical products, such as vitamins, essentials oils, and herbal remedies, as well as event stickers, adhesive window stickers and more. Lightning Labels strongly supports the development of environmentally friendly printing materials and carries EarthFirst PLA, a new kind of green label material made from corn instead of petroleum. While operating as a high-tech printer, Lighting Labels prides itself on its personalized customer service. Lightning Labels provides one stop shopping for all of your label and product packaging needs. For more information and to place orders online, visit LightningLabels.com. For the latest in packaging news and labeling promotional offers, find Lightning Labels on Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter (@LightningLabels), Google+ and LinkedIn.