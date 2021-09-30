Add Time Recording Offers Security Patrol System to Safeguard and Secure Workplace at All Times

Wigan, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2021 -- A leading time and attendance software provider, Add Time Recording offers a security patrol system to safeguard and secure your workplace. Their patrol system helps businesses ensure their premises and property are safe and the patrol guards are doing their job. They provide a wide range of patrol systems to their clients which can be used to monitor the clocking times and patrol routes of the guards. The system is made of high-grade materials like stainless, contained within a waterproof enclosure ensuring reliable operation in all weather conditions.



Their patrol system is quite robust and durable and is equipped with user-friendly software, making it easier to operate and work with. Their products help maintain a complete work report of the security personnel to guarantee optimum security is being provided. Security managers can always access the data records to check for themselves and determine whether the security services are up to the mark or not. Although preferred by large enterprises like manufacturing units or hotels, their security and patrol systems are suitable for all locations.



Add Time Recording is a leading workforce management company in the UK with a team of dedicated and experienced professionals providing timely solutions according to the requirements of their clients. The quality of their products and professional services, which they offer at competitive prices, have helped them in creating a massive client base. They provide a wide range of solutions including Face Recognition Attendance System, Workforce Management Software, biometric enrolment system, and much more.



Talking further about their security patrol system, a representative of the company stated, "Ideal for all locations, but particularly large manufacturing sites and hotels, our security patrol systems monitor the effectiveness of your security patrols, logging the dates and times guards visit specific locations via a handheld unit, and recording any missed clockings. The system uses a series of wall chips, which you place at strategic points around your premises."



About Addtime

Since 1982, Addtime has been a leading UK supplier of time recording machines and time and attendance systems. From traditional clock card machines, security patrol systems, and the consumables sold with them to the latest in biometric time and attendance/workforce management software the company helps its clients choose the right solution for them and their budget. With their products and support service, they have helped thousands of businesses save, streamline & simplify their business processes.



For more information, please visit: https://addtimerecording.co.uk/



Contact Details:



Addtime Recording Company LTD UK,

358 Garswood Road, Garswood,

Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan, WN4 0TZ

Tel: 01942 272061

E-mail: sales@addtimerecording.co.uk