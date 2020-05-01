Addiction as a Primary Care with Landmark Recovery Radio on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, announced the newest podcast episode by Landmark Recovery "Addiction As A Primary Care", with host, Zach Crouch and guests, Dr. Gilmore Chung, and Patrick Dunn as they discuss how addiction can be handled by primary care physicians and how the recovery industry is functioning during the pandemic. The episode played live on VoiceAmerica.com on April 28th and can be found at Landmark Recovery Radio. In this episode we are joined by Dr. Gilmore Chung and Patrick Dunn. Dr. Chung starts the discussion by providing information on how physicians can help people with addiction. Chung describes how physicians can help those struggling with addiction during a simple primary care appointment. Next, Patrick Dunn shares about the recent trends in addiction treatment. Many of these trends have started due to the COVID-19 and are important to address. Join us Tuesdays at 9 AM Pacific Time to learn more about substance abuse and how you could help someone you know get the help they need.



About Dr. Gilmore Chung:

Dr. Chung currently serves as director of addiction services a Venice Family Clinic. Venice Family Clinic is a community health center serving over 28,000 citizens living in poverty. In 2008, he graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine. He then went on to finish his residency in Internal Medicine Pediatrics at LAC-USC in 2012.



About Patrick Dunn:

Patrick has been working within substance abuse treatment for over 15 years. He currently serves as President of Recovery Services for Landmark Recovery. Dunn has completed his undergrad in Counseling Psychology and is planning to continue his education by completing his PhD in Research and Experimental Psychology.



About Landmark Recovery:

Landmark Recovery offers individualized treatment, including detox, inpatient drug and alcohol rehab, intensive outpatient, and alumni programming to address addiction. Landmark has drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers in Carmel, Louisville, Oklahoma City and Lexington. They also have a sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, that is based in Louisville, Kentucky and serves the Medicaid population. If you or a loved one need help with recovery, call 866-504- 8545 or visit http://www.landmarkrecovery.com .



