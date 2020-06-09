Addiction Legislation with Landmark Recovery Radio on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, announced the newest podcast episode by Landmark Recovery "Addiction Legislation", with host, Zach Crouch, and guest, Carol McDaid and Senator Morgan McGarvey as they discuss equal access and coverage for addiction treatment services. The episode played live on June 2nd and can be found at Landmark Recovery Radio.



In this episode we are joined by Carol McDaid and Kentucky Senator Morgan McGarvey. Carol McDaid, the Principal at Capitol Decisions Inc., starts off the discussion about lobbying for equal access and coverage for those seeking addiction treatment services. After our seminar with Carol, Senator Morgan McGarvey of Kentucky will take over the conversation. Senator McGarvey details the current and upcoming legislation regarding addiction treatment within Kentucky. To learn more join us Tuesdays at 9 AM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel.



About Carol McDaid:

Carol McDaid currently works as Principal at Capitol Decisions, Inc. She has over 25 years of experience within Federal Legislative for the state of Washington. Carol has also worked with drug and alcohol treatment systems, addiction physicians, and more. She wants to be able to address addiction and mental health and help those who are facing these challenges.



About Senator Morgan McGarvey:

Senator Morgan McGarvey has been senator of Kentucky since the year 2012, and in the year 2018 was elected to become the Senate Minority Leader. There have been only 2 people who have served as Senate leadership while they were under the age of 40, Morgan being one of them. He is also involved in Domestic Violence Advocates Program as well as helping coach youth baseball, soccer, and basketball when he gets free time.



About Landmark Recovery:

Landmark Recovery offers individualized treatment, including detox, inpatient drug and alcohol rehab, intensive outpatient, and alumni programming to address addiction. Landmark has drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers in Carmel, Louisville, Oklahoma City and Lexington. They also have a sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, that is based in Louisville, Kentucky and serves the Medicaid population. If you or a loved one need help with recovery, call 866-504- 8545 or visit Landmark Recovery .



